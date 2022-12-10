Why PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Could Be Worth Watching

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at PPL’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is PPL Worth?

According to my valuation model, PPL seems to be fairly priced at around 15.21% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PPL today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $25.13, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, PPL has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of PPL look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. PPL's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 84%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PPL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PPL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing PPL at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for PPL and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in PPL, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

