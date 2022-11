Associated Press

Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. The bogey-free round kept his distance from Ben Taylor of England and allowed Finau to tie the 54-hole tournament record.