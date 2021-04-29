  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why President Joe Biden's speech to Congress was unlike any other in modern history

Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – A sparsely packed chamber. No special guests. Everyone in masks.

President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress was unlike any in modern history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With no more than 200 folks permitted for an event that can hold up to 1,500, an event known for its glad-handing cadence and rousing moments was destined to be subdued.

"While the setting tonight is familiar, this gathering is very different – a reminder of the extraordinary times we are in," Biden said, acknowledging the scene before him of strategically spaced lawmakers.

As it happened: Biden focuses on American Families Plan, COVID during speech to Congress

The few dozen lawmakers who attended were assigned to specific seats and couldn't move once they were in place. Some sat in the balcony of the chamber, known as the gallery, usually reserved for guests.

Despite the partisanship that normally resides in the U.S. Capitol, the vibe before the speech was relaxed and amicable, with members fist-bumping each other and gathering in small clusters – all wearing masks as required by House rules.

Two veterans – Republican Tom Cole of Oklahoma and Democrat Steny Hoyer of Maryland – chatted while sitting next to one another before Hoyer had to leave to join the escort team that would usher Biden into the House chamber.

Some members took selfies with each other. Some sat quietly scrolling through their phones as they waited for senators to make their way in. Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, the GOP caucus chair, traded friendly words with South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.S., right, fist bumps another member of Congress ahead of President Joe Biden&#39;s speech to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.S., right, fist bumps another member of Congress ahead of President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The brown leather seats were marked either with the name of a lawmaker or a paper sheet saying no one could sit there.

Underscoring the socially distanced feel of the event, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, standing in for the nine-member court by himself, fist bumped Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who also was his respective group's sole representative.

With an appreciative bow to the cheering lawmakers, Jill Biden took her seat near second gentlemen Doug Emhoff in the first lady’s box that would normally be packed with special guests the president would introduce during key inflection points of his speech. This time, they were all watching virtually.

But even those who were in the gallery near Biden got no more than a wave and a few words from a socially safe distance.

More: Joe Biden made climate change a priority of his presidency, but progressives want him to go bigger

Not every lawmaker was itching to attend Biden's speech.

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio opted not to even try, saying the security protocols alone would have been a "hassle."

"If it was a normal state of the union, I would definitely go," he told Capitol Hill reporters Tuesday. "I figured if I'm gonna sit in the last row at the top balcony, why don't I just watch it on TV? I probably hear better."

The speech, which falls just before his 100th day as president, was the first time Biden has addressed Congress since entering the White House. He spent much of his remarks selling his $1.8 trillion plan to boost programs for families, students and children and a $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan. Both need congressional approval.

More: There's no 'designated survivor' for Biden's first speech to Congress. Here's why.

It was the third role Biden has played in such speeches – and the first time he was the one delivering it. He attended many of them during his 36 years as a senator from Delaware starting with President Richard Nixon. Then, for eight years, he sat behind President Barack Obama on the dais as his vice president.

Early on in his speech Wednesday, he paid homage to his vice president, Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold that position and, as a result, the first woman to preside over the Senate during a presidential address.

"Madame Vice President," Biden said as he turned to her. "No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time."

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) greets Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) greets Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

That drew one of the few bipartisan standing ovations, along with his call to end cancer, his plea to Americans to "get vaccinated now," and his salute to wife, Jill, at the beginning of his address.

A smaller crowd also highlighted the security in the chamber.

Plainclothes security stood guard at every doorway, a reminder that the Capitol still was recovering from the damage inflicted on Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob intent on stopping the ceremonial tabulation of the Electoral College votes affirming Biden's victory in November.

When he was finished with his roughly 70-minute speech, Biden gathered with Democratic lawmakers near the well of the house as they gave him congratulatory praise.

And then he bumped their fists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden speech last night: Why address was unlike any in modern history

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s Caramel Brownie McFlurry is almost here. How to get one free May 4

    Consider this an early Cinco de Mayo freebie. McDonald's is giving away its new Caramel Brownie McFlurry May 4 with an offer on its mobile app.

  • Students from China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa will be allowed into the U.S. this fall

    Foreign students from China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa will be exempt from pandemic travel bans and will be allowed back into the U.S. as long as they have proper visas, the State Department announced in a statement.Why it matters: International students are a major source of revenue for U.S. universities and institutions saw their enrollments plunge last fall. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe number of foreign students on F-1 and M-1 visas fell by 18% and visa records for new students lowered by 72%, the Wall Street Journal reports.Details: Students, journalists and academics will now qualify for a National Interest Exception (NIE), which is a designation given to people whose entry into the U.S. is determined to be in the country's best interest."Students and academics ... may qualify for an NIE only if their academic program begins August 1, 2021 or later," the State Department said.The Trump administration had previously made similar exceptions for students from the U.K., Europe and Ireland, the WSJ notes. The big picture: Travelers coming into the U.S. must show a negative test to be allowed entry. While they are not required to show a proof of vaccination, some universities are requiring that students be vaccinated to return to in-person instruction.Flashback: The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last July said international students could not enter the U.S. if their courses were online. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prince William and Duchess Kate are still gold on their 10th wedding anniversary

    Beset by scandal and strife, British royals fondly recall the lovely wedding of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton 10 years ago on April 29.

  • Biden speech: How to watch president’s joint address and what time is it

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • Harry and Meghan the only royals not to see boost in popularity after Prince Philip's funeral

    Prince Charles and Prince Edward saw the biggest rise in the way people think of them.

  • Rudy Guiliani's son slams Fed raid on NYC home

    Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (April 28)

  • EU report accuses Russia, China of sowing mistrust in Western vaccines

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Russian and Chinese media are systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in their latest disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing the West, a European report said on Wednesday. From December to April, the two countries' state media outlets pushed fake news online in multiple languages sensationalising vaccine safety concerns, making unfounded links between jabs and deaths in Europe and promoting Russian and Chinese vaccines as superior, the EU study said. The Kremlin and Beijing deny all disinformation allegations by the EU, which produces regular reports and seeks to work with Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft to limit the spread of fake news.

  • Fact check: No evidence election audit in Maricopa County has found widespread election fraud

    Officials have not announced the audit in Maricopa County found evidence of widespread fraud. The Arizona Senate confirmed this claim is false.

  • Top ally announces closing Navalny's offices amid crackdown

    A top ally of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday that the network of the politician's offices in Russia is being closed as authorities seek to have it and Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption outlawed as extremist groups. The Moscow prosecutor's office petitioned a court this month to declare both the regional offices and Navalny's anti-corruption organization as extremist groups, a label that would outlaw their activities, expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms, and pose a major challenge for Navalny’s embattled team. Leonid Volkov, who as Navalny’s top strategist runs the regional offices, said Thursday that preserving the network in its current state “is impossible” because of the extremism charges but rebranding them wouldn’t help either.

  • 'Clean out our insides': Ethiopia detains Tigrayans amid war

    Ethiopia has swept up thousands of ethnic Tigrayans into detention centers across the country on accusations that they are traitors, often holding them for months and without charges, the AP has found. The detentions, mainly but not exclusively of military personnel, are an apparent attempt to purge state institutions of the Tigrayans who once dominated them, as the government enters its sixth month of fighting in the Tigray region. Detainees, families and visitors spoke of hundreds or even more than 1,000 people in at least nine individual locations, including military bases and an agricultural college.

  • Shakeup in Iran’s presidential office after leaked tape

    Iran's president has replaced the head of a think tank that recorded an interview with the country's foreign minister that leaked out this week, a tape that provided a rare glimpse into the theocracy's power struggles and set off a firestorm in Iran. In the recording of the conversation between Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and an economist at the Strategic Studies Center, the think tank associated with Iran's presidency, Zarif offers a blunt appraisal of diplomacy and his constricted role in the Islamic Republic. Iran's presidency announced the former chief of Strategic Studies Center resigned and Ali Rabiei, who already serves as the Cabinet spokesman, would replace him.

  • A Biden-Cheney fistbump, a sleepy Ted Cruz and John Roberts clapping: Moments you might have missed during Biden's address to Congress

    A fist bump across the aisle, a snoozing senator and a Supreme Court justice applauding education. Joe Biden's joint address was full of surprises.

  • Ewan McGregor says filming the 'Star Wars' prequels could be 'tedious': 'I don't want to be rude, but it's not Shakespeare'

    Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming "Star Wars" spin-off series for Disney plus.

  • Joe Biden's economy 100 days in: An inflationary disaster? Or a policy for the people?

    USA TODAY asked opinion contributors to weigh in on President Joe Biden's economic record during his first 100 days.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter-fraud claims, asks why he believes he ended up with 'evidence' of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously traded barbs after Kimmel made several jokes on his late-night show about the MyPillow CEO's past addiction to crack.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert produced a space blanket and covered her lap with it during Biden's address to Congress

    The freshman lawmaker live-tweeted the speech from inside the House Chamber and visibly shook her head when Biden began discussing gun control.

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Millions of people are missing their second COVID-19 doses, and that has experts worried about herd immunity

    Individuals might miss their second dose appointment for various reasons, including fear of potential adverse reactions or scheduling conflicts.