Why presidential immunity matters to Trump
CNN’s Brian Todd explains the use of presidential immunity in the US and why former President Donald Trump is trying to use it in court.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejects special counsel Jack Smith’s request to fast-track a ruling on whether presidential immunity protects former President Donald Trump from being prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, likely delaying the federal trial.
