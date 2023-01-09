Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Haven't Given Up Their Royal Title
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry opens up to Anderson Cooper on why him and wife, Meghan Markle, have retained their royal titles. Watch!
Bracewell LLP has announced that Stephen B. Crain and Ryan S. Holcomb have each been elected to serve a three-year term on the firm’s management committee, effective January 1, 2023.
Police and school officials say the threat, which was posted online and involved an image of what turned out to be an Airsoft gun, was not credible.
The six female match officials who worked at the men’s World Cup in Qatar including history maker Stéphanie Frappart were also selected Monday by FIFA for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will have 13 men in the video review team. French referee Frappart made World Cup history in December handling Germany’s 4-2 win over Costa Rica in the group stage. Frappart’s assistants for that game, Karen Diaz of Mexico and Neuza Back of Brazil, also will go on to the women’s tournament being played July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
From an AI oven that promises to warn you when your food is about to burn to a mixing bowl designed to take the hassle out of tracking calories, food tech was a key theme at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas. Brad Jashinsky, a director analyst at research firm Gartner, said big companies often use CES to make attention-seeking announcements about products that are currently out of reach for most consumers, but may become more widespread and affordable in the coming years. Samsung's bespoke AI oven comes with a camera inside that it says can warn you when your food is about to burn.
The judge had earlier rejected several motions by the defense attorney to withdraw from the case.
Prosecutors said Trevor Bickford went to New York “in order to kill people and carry out Jihad.” He has been indicted on 18 counts. Here's the latest.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar on Monday fell to its weakest level in seven months against the euro as traders bet recent economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of rate hikes, while risky currencies benefited from China reopening borders. The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points last month after delivering four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes last year, but said it was likely to keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.
Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22.
After over 50 years, authorities have identified a previously unknown female body found in the woods of Bedford in 1971.
When the soldier admitted he was afraid, a Virginia officer said “yeah you should be,” body camera footage shows.
In his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry addressed plainly why he and Meghan Markle decided to talk publicly, on the record, about all they went through with the royal family.
Some former employees and a federal agency had to make federal cases out of being shorted on pay to secure proper employee payment from a Winter Haven security company.
Some students at the University of Idaho will be carrying mace and heavy flashlights when they return to campus this week for a new semester after suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murders of four fellow students.
Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely Raptors player to be traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to insider Marc Stein.
Rooney Mara said on a recent episode of the “LaunchLeft” podcast (via IndieWire) that David Fincher restored her faith in acting after she nearly quit the profession following a bad experience making the 2010 “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake. The Oscar-nominated actor did not disclose what happened on the set, but she described it as “not […]
A miserable offensive showing hurts Dallas in their regular-season finale; Cowboys face Bucs in playoffs.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments next month in two federal cases challenging President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Until the legal issues are resolved, his program will remain on hold.
Kate and Wills have a 20 room, four story “apartment,” with five “reception rooms,” nine “staff bedrooms,” an elevator, a gym, and luggage rooms.
Queen Elizabeth conferred the dukedom to Prince Harry on his May 2018 wedding day to Meghan Markle