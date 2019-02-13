Why This Privacy Watchdog Says the SEC’s Crypto Exchange Crackdown Threatens to Stifle Free Speech

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is taking the SEC to task for potentially repressive policies related to enforcement actions levied against crypto industry firms.

Free speech online is the EFF’s wheelhouse, but in a recent blog post, they’ve also addressed other matters in the cryptosphere. The criminalization of “providing an algorithm” is too broad a language for the constitutional watchdogs.

EFF: Crypto Exchange Code is Free Speech

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is particularly concerned about the SEC’s prosecution of Ethereum exchange EtherDelta. | Source: Shutterstock

Taking issue with a specific aspect of the case against EtherDelta co-founder Zachary Coburn, the digital rights organization reminds the SEC that Coburn was within his rights to write and publish an algorithm for the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. The regulator issued a statement on November 16, 2018, saying:

