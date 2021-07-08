Why prosecutor won’t charge Chad Daybell in death of Lori Daybell’s fourth husband

Prosecutors in Arizona have declined to charge Chad Daybell in connection to the death of Lori Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

In a letter from Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel to Chandler Arizona Police, the reason for not charging Chad is listed as “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.” Last month an Arizona grand jury indicted Lori Daybell for conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the July 11, 2019 shooting death of Charles Vallow.

The decision by Arizona prosecutors isn’t unexpected, since an affidavit of probable cause in Lor Daybelli’s case says there was “no obvious communication” between Chad and Lori to indicate he was directly involved in the planning of Charles’ shooting.

Jennifer Liewer, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, said police in Arizona submitted their case against Chad Daybell for review on April 1, the same day as Lori Daybell’s case.

While authorities declined to charge Chad Daybell in the Vallow shooting case, both Chad and Lori face a lengthy list of charges in Idaho. Both were indicted by a Fremont County grand jury in May on charges including first-degree murder for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s previous wife and Lori’s two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The couple is also facing charges concerning the destruction, alteration and concealment of the children’s bodies.

Chad has pleaded not guilty to all charges in Idaho and is scheduled for a jury trial to begin in November and last about five weeks.

Lori’s case in Idaho is stayed, or placed on hold after a judge committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. A mental health professional deemed her not competent to stand trial.

Despite Lori’s case on hold and unable to have any hearings, her attorney Mark Means has filed a motion to have the trial moved from Fremont County. Means writes in the motion that “fair and impartial jury trial cannot” be held in the rural eastern Idaho county.

Before a trial can be scheduled, Lori’s case needs to be resumed and she has to enter a plea.