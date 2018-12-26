Why Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Should Be In Your Portfolio

There is a lot to be liked about Prudential plc (LON:PRU) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 3.4% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Does Prudential tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

See our latest analysis for Prudential

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

LSE:PRU Historical Dividend Yield December 26th 18 More

How well does Prudential fit our criteria?

Prudential has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 55%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect PRU’s payout to fall to 33% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.1%. However, EPS should increase to £1.48, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. PRU has increased its DPS from £0.18 to £0.47 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes PRU a true dividend rockstar.

Relative to peers, Prudential generates a yield of 3.4%, which is on the low-side for Insurance stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Prudential is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for PRU’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for PRU’s outlook. Valuation: What is PRU worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PRU is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



