Why You Should Like PTC India Limited’s (NSE:PTC) ROCE

Today we'll look at PTC India Limited (NSE:PTC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for India:

0.14 = ₹19b ÷ (₹232b - ₹101b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, India has an ROCE of 14%.

Is India's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, India's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.9% average in the Renewable Energy industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Aside from the industry comparison, India's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how India's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:PTC Past Revenue and Net Income, November 15th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for India.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect India's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

India has total assets of ₹232b and current liabilities of ₹101b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. India's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From India's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.