Here’s Why Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Performed Poorly in the Third Quarter

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter, and the equity market segment returns ranged from -2% to -5%. The Russell Mid Cap Value index declined nearly 5% in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower highlighted stocks like Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is an energy company. On November 18, 2022, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) stock closed at $57.69 per share. One-month return of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was 4.47% and its shares lost 9.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has a market capitalization of $28.784 billion.

Carillon Tower made the following comment about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) produces and distributes electricity and natural gas to customers in New Jersey. Concerns that negative equity and fixed income returns will impact pension funding requirements weighed on the company’s share price."

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 31 hedge fund portfolios held Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) at the end of the third quarter, which was 31 in the previous quarter.

