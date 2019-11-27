Why Public Joint-stock Company TNS energo Mari El's (MCX:MISB) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Public Joint-stock Company TNS energo Mari El's (MCX:MISB), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, TNS energo Mari El has a P/E ratio of 10.10. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying RUB10.10 for every RUB1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TNS energo Mari El:

P/E of 10.10 = RUB9.90 ÷ RUB0.98 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does TNS energo Mari El Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that TNS energo Mari El has a higher P/E than the average (6.3) P/E for companies in the electric utilities industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that TNS energo Mari El shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

TNS energo Mari El's earnings per share fell by 38% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 12% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does TNS energo Mari El's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 73% of TNS energo Mari El's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On TNS energo Mari El's P/E Ratio

TNS energo Mari El's P/E is 10.1 which is above average (7.3) in its market. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.