Why You Should Like Public Joint Stock Company Kostroma Power Sale Company’s (MCX:KTSB) ROCE

Today we'll look at Public Joint Stock Company Kostroma Power Sale Company (MCX:KTSB) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kostroma Power Sale:

0.31 = ₽163m ÷ (₽1.9b - ₽1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Kostroma Power Sale has an ROCE of 31%.

View our latest analysis for Kostroma Power Sale

Is Kostroma Power Sale's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Kostroma Power Sale's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Electric Utilities industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Kostroma Power Sale's ROCE is currently very good.

Kostroma Power Sale's current ROCE of 31% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 60%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Kostroma Power Sale's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

MISX:KTSB Past Revenue and Net Income, November 5th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Kostroma Power Sale is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Kostroma Power Sale's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kostroma Power Sale has total liabilities of ₽1.4b and total assets of ₽1.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 73% of its total assets. Kostroma Power Sale boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.