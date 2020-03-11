Why public universities are chasing rich kids from out of state

There are many high-achieving, low-income students who are well qualified for admission to the nation’s top public colleges and universities. The problem is admission officers appear to spend little time trying to find them.

That much has been made clear by ongoing research into where universities go to recruit students.

The research – by higher education scholar Ozan Jaquette and data scientist Crystal Han, both of UCLA – shows that admission officers at public universities are going after wealthy students from other states who will pay higher tuition. This strategy, in turn, helps those universities make up for a precipitous decline in state revenue that took place during the last 20 years.

Jaquette and Han also cite evidence that simply providing additional information on admission and financial aid doesn’t really lead low- and middle-income students to attend a highly selective college or university.

Their study examined where admissions officers at 15 major public research universities traveled to recruit students. They found that the average family income was US$40,000 higher at the high schools they visited than at the ones they skipped in the same state or region. That bias toward affluent communities indicates a “systematic socioeconomic and/or racial bias in the enrollment priorities of many public research universities,” Jaquette and Han concluded.

Also, the authors found that admissions staff more often visited out-of-state schools with a majority of whites and Asians than schools with large percentages of blacks and Hispanics. In one example, blacks and Hispanics made up 27% of the enrollment of out-of-state schools visited by admission staff. Yet, blacks and Hispanics made up 43% of the enrollment at out-of-state schools admissions staff did not visit.

While the UCLA study focused on public research universities, the leaders of private colleges face this same challenge nearly every day. I know this because as a former enrollment manager at a private university, my job constantly demanded that I meet similar challenges and contradictory goals.

Striking the right balance

My colleagues and I were always trying to increase the academic quality of admitted students. At the same time, we strove to diversify the student body and maximize net revenue. It is really difficult to meet all three of these goals.

Boosting a school’s student diversity usually means admitting more students from lower-income families. Logically, this requires more financial aid.

Also, because high schools in lower-income areas tend not to offer as many challenging courses as schools in wealthier communities, these students will typically have lower test scores. At least on paper, this makes the academic strengths of incoming students look weaker.

I know a colleague who had been asked to recruit talented lower-income kids without offering more financial aid than last year. He calls being tasked with these contradictory goals an “unfunded mandate” – when an authority asks you to get something done because it is the right thing to do, without giving you the resources you need to do it.

Access versus the bottom line

Why, when university presidents stress diversity and the critical role universities play as pathways to upward social mobility, do admission officers turn around and visit out-of-state schools where families are more well-off than at the schools they don’t visit? Is this purposeful discrimination? Is it some conspiracy to shut out students whose families don’t have enough money to pay most or all of the out-of-state tuition?