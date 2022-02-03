Why we published depositions in the Nick Hermann sexual harassment lawsuit

That was some fun weather we had last week, huh?

When we weren't reporting the latest on weather and road conditions, the Courier & Press also brought you stories you won't find anywhere else, including one on depositions given in the settled 2020 sexual harassment lawsuit against Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

That story brought blowback from Hermann, who called the lawsuit "closed" when he announced Wednesday that he is running for re-election. He accused the newspaper of playing politics in writing about the case.

Reporter Tom Langhorne thought voters deserved access to details on what the county's chief law enforcement officer was accused of and how Hermann himself responded under oath. I agreed.

Former employee Samantha Merideth's lawsuit alleged sexual harassment, sexual battery, wrongful termination and more. The county and state settled the case by paying her $75,000 without admitting wrongdoing. That means neither judge nor jury ever reached a verdict.

Tom asked for and received depositions in the lawsuit — sworn testimony that potential witnesses give under questioning from attorneys on both sides before a case goes to trial. Merideth and Hermann both talked about what happened at a 2013 conference they attended in Chicago.

Merideth said the prosecutor handcuffed her, blocked her from leaving the room, and picked her up and threw her over his shoulder.

Hermann remembered few details. He testified that Merideth had his handcuffs on when they were alone together in his hotel room one evening, but he couldn't recall if he put them on her or she put them on herself. He denied trying to prevent her from leaving.

For readers who'd like to check out the testimony for themselves, excerpts from both Hermann's and Merideth's depositions are embedded in the story, along with that of a former aide to Hermann. Ideally we would have published the transcripts in full, but there were a number of mentions of other employees' physical attributes and their personal lives as well as discussion of several Adult Protective Services cases Merideth worked on as an investigator in that division.

Does the lawsuit matter? Are the accusations true? Is 2013 too long ago? Those are questions for voters to decide for themselves.

'A basic tenet of law': We also published another story in reporter Mark Wilson's exclusive coverage of private company ABK Tracking's deal with Vanderburgh County courts. Mark talked to a legal expert who said Indiana law requires judges to ensure defendants can afford drug testing and electronic monitoring before requiring them to pay for it when they are released on bail.

The catch is, it doesn't apply to private companies. As we've reported previously, ABK has charged thousands of dollars to individuals awaiting trial or on probation, and if they can't pay they can be sent to jail.

Tragedy revisited: In today's paper, reporter John Martin revisits a terrible tragedy from three decades ago, when a military transport plane crashed into a hotel and restaurant here, killing all five crew members and 11 people on the ground. "This just doesn’t happen to C-130s," one local emergency official remembers thinking then.

