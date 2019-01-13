Why You Should Like Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited’s (NSE:PUNJABCHEM) ROCE

Today we’ll look at Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited (NSE:PUNJABCHEM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection:

0.25 = ₹362m ÷ (₹3.6b – ₹2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has an ROCE of 25%.

View our latest analysis for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





NSEI:PUNJABCHEM Last Perf January 13th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection.

Do Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has total assets of ₹3.6b and current liabilities of ₹2.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 60% of its total assets. Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

Our Take On Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection’s ROCE