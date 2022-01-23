Why would Putin invade Ukraine again?

The Daily Beast

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast“Blame the left” is Washington’s latest craze.It would not be surprising if it were just coming from the GOP. But scapegoating progressives is now an increasingly popular sport among Washington-based pundits—and even some Democratic Party strategists—trying to identify who or what to blame for President Joe Biden’s low poll numbers and the myriad struggles of his first year in office.Unfortunately, these analyses are based on several fallacies. F