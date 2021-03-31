Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Daily Beast
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Getty
Getty

Did you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)

Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)

Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.

Keep an eye out for the interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.

What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your Movie

And most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.

Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.

Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Massive cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal set free

    One of the world’s most important travel routes is open for business again after the Ever Green was finally refloated almost a week after getting stuck and causing a massive traffic jam.

  • WATCH: How the Ever Given finally made it through the Suez Canal

    The giant container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week finally made it through after six days and nights of hard work.

  • Vaccine-Hunters Target Trump Counties for Easy Appointments

    Joe Raedle/GettyAs soon as Ohio opened up its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to residents over 70, Jennifer Salzano threw herself into finding an appointment for her mom, who’s 72 and has heart disease and diabetes.For the next few days, Salzano was hunched over her phone, scouring dozens of Kroger, CVS, and Walgreens sites for any appointment near her mom’s home in Columbus, the state capital. At midnight, when a slew of new appointment times would get released, she’d dash to the family computer and try again.The result was always the same: no availability.“I was kind of like, this is never going to happen,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.But then her dad suggested she might have better luck if she looked in the parts of Ohio where denial about COVID’s risks was high—and demand for vaccines was low.“So I just googled ‘Trump landslides in Ohio,’” then I looked at the nearest county and the biggest city in that county, and I found an appointment,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.Aides Warned Trump About Anti-Vax MAGA Fans. He Did Nothing.“The whole thing took me three minutes,” she added.Three months after the Pfizer and Moderna shots began rolling off of trucks in the U.S., polls show that aversion to the new coronavirus vaccines remains significantly higher among Trump supporters and Republicans than among Democrats and Biden supporters.This, public health experts say, means a new kind of disparity in the country’s vaccine rollout, with far more jabs available in the country’s conservative districts than its progressive ones—the latter being where many of the people of color at high coronavirus risk reside.Still, for city residents with a car and time for a road trip, this disparity can quickly become an opportunity.“There are any number of rural counties here in Tennessee where they have vaccines available. Any adult 18 and up in the state can come in who wants it,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, told The Daily Beast. “And we’re seeing this availability throughout these rural, more conservative areas.”That appointment that Salzano found for her mom was in Licking County, directly east of Columbus. More than 63 percent of the Licking electorate had voted for former President Donald Trump. In Franklin County, the Democratic stronghold that includes Columbus, only 34 percent of voters chose to re-elect the former president.When Salzano’s aunt became eligible two weeks later, she also helped her find an appointment in Licking County. And once she became eligible herself, Salzano, who lives in deep-blue Chicago, found an appointment that same week in bright-red Grundy County, Illinois, where Trump had nabbed 62 percent of the vote.Salzano is far from the only resident of Blue America to figure out that a coveted vaccine slot is not equally coveted in every corner of her state.For the first two days after Nebraska opened vaccine eligibility to adults over 18, 34-year-old Lincoln resident Megan Timperly sat at her computer with tabs open for the sites of the nearby Walmart and Hy-Vee pharmacies, hitting reload. Finally, “a cynical and older veteran I play Dungeons and Dragons with,” as she put it, suggested she look at maps of voting trends and book accordingly.In all of 20 seconds, Timperly said, she and two of her friends had all made appointments at the Hy-Vee in Norfolk for this coming Saturday. In Norfolk’s Madison County, just 22 percent of voters had picked Biden in 2020. In Lancaster County, where Timperly lives, 53 percent of voters went with Biden.“It was so easy, and really tragic,” she told The Daily Beast.“There should be no appointments available anywhere, because people should be rushing to get vaccinated,” Timperly added. “But they're not, and they’re not because they've been told all along that it's a hoax, or the vaccine is dangerous. Just lies upon lies.”Schaffner did not directly point fingers, but he did tell The Daily Beast that a lot of the vaccine hesitancy in conservative areas is because of the “political veneer” that has tainted all information about the virus since its arrival in the U.S. last year.“It’s not just disdain for the vaccine, but it’s disdain for the idea that this virus is something we should take seriously,” Schaffner told The Daily Beast.President Trump and Melania Trump each received their vaccines in January while he was still in the White House, but that information did not become public until six weeks after he’d left office. And as The Daily Beast reported, the former president has continued to blow off requests from his former advisers to help convince his supporters that the vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary.Of course, plenty of Republicans support vaccination. On Tuesday, Gallup released a poll showing that slightly more than half of Republicans, 54 percent, said they planned to get vaccinated or had already received the vaccine. But that pales next to the 94 percent of Democrats who say they have been vaccinated or plan to be.Shelley Ann Hendrickson, a 46-year-old resident of suburban Chicago, said she saw that skepticism on display after she made the nearly five-hour drive to get her jab in Quincy, Illinois.As she picked up food at Panera Bread before her appointment, Hendrickson said, an unmasked woman kept glaring at Hendrickson, who was the only masked person in line. Outside in the parking lot, she said, she noticed the woman getting in a car with a bumper sticker: a circle with a drawing of a mask and a line through it.“There was a lot of that there,” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast.She’d learned about availability at that site through the Facebook group Chicago Vaccine Hunters, where people can crowdsource tips for getting a vaccine appointment. Quincy is the seat of Adams County, where Trump walked away with 72 percent of the vote in 2020.Even at the vaccine site, she said, the nurses assumed she was an out-of-towner.“One of the first things they asked was, ‘Where’d you drive down from?’” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast. “But they were excited so many people were coming down to Quincy.”Health-Care Workers Are Bragging on TikTok About Forging Vax CardsHendricks, whose sister lives in Quincy, said everyone she knows in the town has already been fully vaccinated. Indeed, in Adams County, 31 percent of residents have also been fully vaccinated, the highest rate in Illinois, suggesting it is far from dominated by anti-vaxxers.But that still leaves thousands unvaccinated with hundreds of available appointments each day—a reflection of both politics but also a nationally haphazard rollout. Grundy County, where Salzano easily nabbed her own appointment, has a vaccination rate of just 13 percent.Hendrickson said one friend told her she’d been walking past a pharmacy in town, when an employee stuck her head out and offered her a jab. She’d already received one, so she declined.And, Timperly said, the Trump counties loophole creates yet another disparity: these jabs are only available to people with the means and time to travel. On Tuesday, the same day that New York state opened vaccine eligibility to all residents 30 and older, the state site had zero appointments available in New York City. Seven hours to the north, in Potsdam—in St. Lawrence County, where Trump won 55 percent of the vote—nearly 3,000 appointments were available.“The availability is only amazing if you have a car and gas money,” Timperly said.Hendrickson said she became eligible for the vaccine through her manufacturing job shortly before she made her appointment down in Quincy in late February.Just last week, she finally received an email from DuPage County, where she lives.“And it said, ‘Hey if you want to schedule your vaccine, you’re eligible,’” she said, laughing. “So yeah, I got it sooner. I probably still wouldn’t have my first shot if I hadn’t made that trip.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz probe, Biden's infrastructure plan, Derek Chauvin trial: 5 things to know Wednesday

    Shockwaves after Rep. Matt Gaetz says he is under investigation, President Biden is expected to roll out his infrastructure plan and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Trump's legal problems are growing with 2 grand-jury investigations in Georgia and a possible Dominion lawsuit

    Donald Trump faces a growing list of legal challenges since leaving office, with new grand-jury investigations and the threat of a defamation suit.

  • My patient got COVID and died. He thought life was back to normal, but we aren't there yet.

    COVID is not gone yet. As states choose to open up, there will be more unnecessary deaths unless we keep masking, distancing and getting vaccinated.

  • Arkansas' anti-trans bill has set a dangerous precedent, opening the door to transphobia and violence, experts say

    "The consequences of this piece of legislation couldn't be more dire," Kate Oakley, Senior Counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, told Insider.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • Politics latest news:  Sadiq Khan 'refusing to take responsibility' over policing of Sarah Everard vigil

    Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty Ursula von der Leyen refused to add name to world leaders' pandemic plea Scotland Yard cleared over Sarah Everard vigil policing Comment: No government can address the threat of pandemics alone Coronavirus latest news: Half of people have Covid-19 antibodies, ONS figures show Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Sadiq Khan has been accused of refusing to "take responsibility" over the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil after a report into the event found the Met Police had not acted inappropriately. A review by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), led by Sir Thomas Winsor, into the handling by the police of a vigil at Clapham Common in memory of Ms Everard found officers "did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner". The review, which was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel, also found the force was "justified" in taking the view the risks of Covid-19 transmission were "too great to ignore". Matt Parr, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, who led the inspection team, said condemnation of the Met's actions was "unwarranted", but accepted "there are some things the Met could have done better". However Shaun Bailey, the Tory candidate for Mayor of London, said the Mayor of London had "serious questions" to answer over his response to the policing of the vigil. Mr Bailey said Mr Khan "immediately" threw "the police under a bus without knowing the full story behind the events" and also asked why he refused "to take responsibility for the event and policing at Clapham Common, despite being in charge of policing in London?" Mr Khan has "accepted" the results of the report, but conceded it was "clear that trust and confidence of women and girls in the police and criminal justice system is far from adequate". Follow the latest updates below.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Big Ten becomes big flop by getting shut out of Final 4

    The Big Ten spent most of this season talking about being the nation's best basketball conference. It sent a conference-record nine teams into NCAA Tournament play, which was being contested entirely in Big Ten country. The conference that ruled the regular season was shut out of the Final Four, with the final blow coming Tuesday night when Michigan lost 51-49 to No. 11 seed UCLA in the South Region championship.

  • Papua New Guinea begins COVID-19 inoculations

    Australia sent Papua New Guinea 8,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine last week after warning of a worsening humanitarian crisis. Fears of "vaccine nationalism" in countries producing shots have increased concerns about the need for the nation of about 10 million people, many of them living in impoverished, isolated communities, to receive vaccine supplies quickly.The island's biggest hospitals have reported that as many as 80% are coming back positive and Marape has said the virus has "broken loose".

  • Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

    Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities. Citing the "changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities. Morrison said it would initially spend 1 billion Australian dollars ($761 million) on the plan as part of a huge 10-year investment in defense and the defense industry.

  • Sen. Thom Tillis says he'll have surgery for prostate cancer

    Sen. Thom Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it. “I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” the Republican said in a statement. Jeff Karnes, a Mayo Clinic professor in Rochester, Minnesota, and urologist who specializes in prostate cancer, is not treating Tillis but noted patients with similar diagnoses that are detected early typically spend a night in a hospital for what he considers a “fairly routine surgery."

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • WHO adviser: China pushing animal-to-human explanation for COVID; trying to avoid lab scenario

    WHO adviser Jamie Metzl offers analysis on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • NYC detectives union leader: Bail reform emboldens criminal element

    Detectives' Endowment Association president joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss skyrocketing crime in city

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Amy Winehouse's mum Janis makes documentary 'to save memories from MS'

    Janis Winehouse is to tell Amy's story in a new documentary on the 10th anniversary of her death.