Why do QAnon supporters think Trump will return as US president today?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Crowds arrive for the &#x002018;Stop the Steal&#x002019; rally on 6 January, 2021 in Washington, DC&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Crowds arrive for the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on 6 January, 2021 in Washington, DC

(Getty Images)

Almost two months after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, some extreme followers are still holding on to the idea that Donald Trump will return as president this year.

Online, messages have surfaced from QAnon conspiracy theorists that the former president will seize power on 4 March and be inaugurated back into the White House.

But why is 4 March significant?

The theory, which hinges on 4 March, is derived from a belief in the legitimacy of an old inauguration date prior to the 20th amendment of the constitution.

The amendment, passed in 1933, moved the swearing-in dates of the president and Congress to January, but prior to this leaders took office on 4 March.

Their rejection of the official inauguration day roots back to an unfounded web of theories maintaining that every US president, act, and amendment passed after 1871 is illegitimate.

What is QAnon?

QAnon is a vast conspiracy that largely rests on the belief that the president is secretly working to save the world from a satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals.

The group is run by a mysterious 4chan user named Q who posts cryptic messages which make reference to the vast conspiracy theory often using puzzles and clues.

The name appears to be a reference to the fact that the person claims to have “Q” clearance, a designation in the US Department of Energy.

What will happen on 4 March?

Capitol state police confirmed on Wednesday that they had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, 4 March.

In response to the threat, the department said it had increased security and is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex.

Recommended Stories

  • eBay to halt resale of pulled Dr Seuss books: WSJ

    US e-commerce giant eBay will halt the resale of six Dr Seuss books on its platform after they were pulled by their publisher over imagery considered racist, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

  • Dr. Seuss books top Amazon bestseller list

    Nine Dr. Seuss books filled the top 10 of Amazon's bestseller list, with "The Cat in the Hat" at No. 1.

  • Utah nears new teen treatment rules Paris Hilton supported

    Utah is one hurdle away from stricter rules regulating treatment centers for troubled teens, weeks after Paris Hilton gave emotional testimony in support of the bill. The legislation for facilities that treat teens with behavioral and mental health issues gained final approval in the House on Tuesday and is headed to the governor for consideration. It’s unclear whether Republican Gov. Spencer Cox plans to support the legislation.

  • QAnon: Why March 4 matters to pro-Trump conspiracy theorists as fears of second Capitol attack grow

    Donald Trump may have left the Oval Office weeks ago, but fringe group QAnon has not given up. Followers claim that Mr Trump will reclaim the presidency on March 4, the date when presidents were inaugurated up until 1933. Washington DC is on high alert: online chatter from QAnon devotees has fueled alarm among security officials that further violence, just two months after the historic Jan 6 Capitol siege, could break out. Capitol Police have already said they had intelligence of a possible plot to re-storm the Capitol on Thursday, and the House of Representatives has cancelled their sessions that day. What is QAnon? Since its inception in Oct 2017, QAnon has grown from a single cryptic posting on an obscure message board to lay claim to being the world’s biggest conspiracy theory. It is based on a theory that plays on deep distrust of government, the media and the ‘deep state’. They believe Mr Trump is waging a war behind the scenes against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high ranking roles.

  • Watchdog: Pentagon wasted millions on Italian planes later sold as scrap, no one held accountable

    Neither a former U.S. general involved in the project nor the firm that sold the flawed planes has been held accountable, a watchdog report says.

  • Public transit drivers struggle to enforce mask mandates

    Public transit drivers are now responsible for preventing unmasked passengers from boarding and removing unruly customers. Seth Herald/AFP via Getty ImagesMany U.S. metropolitan areas report that at least 90% of public transit passengers wear masks while on buses to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, some passengers still wear their masks incorrectly. And some refuse to wear them at all, threatening the health and safety of others on board. Staff at many transit systems have already faced the difficult task of enforcing passenger compliance with local and state mask mandates. Now, staff and passengers of public transit systems must also comply with federal orders, issued in January and February. Passengers who violate the federal mask orders may face penalties of US$250 for a first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenses. In addition to driving, public transit drivers are now responsible for preventing unmasked passengers from boarding, monitoring passengers for compliance and removing unruly customers. These responsibilities create hurdles for public transit drivers, particularly when public transit systems prefer customer-friendly approaches instead of civil or criminal penalties to increase compliance. Federal mask orders President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Jan. 21 mandating that certain federal government agencies require travelers to wear masks while on commercial airlines, trains and buses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its own order on Jan. 29. It requires all passengers to wear masks, except babies and toddlers under age 2 and persons with disabilities. The order also requires transportation companies and public transit systems to enforce mask-wearing in airports, seaports, train terminals and bus stations. The Transportation Security Administration also issued a directive on Jan. 31 supporting President Biden’s directive and implementing the CDC’s orders. The TSA also issued guidance to public transit systems for reporting violations so that the TSA can issue fines. Through ongoing research funded by the Natural Hazards Center, our team of lawyers, sociologists and urban planners at the Georgia State University Urban Studies Institute conducted focus groups with public bus drivers in the Atlanta metro area to assess public transit’s response to COVID-19. The goal of the research is to develop policies to prevent future disease spread, maintain service during emergencies and protect community access to public transit. The bus drivers in the focus groups shared the difficulties they have faced so far when enforcing mask orders. Bus drivers across the country have faced violence when trying to enforce mask mandates. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Driver problems Besides their traditional job of safe driving and maintaining a timely schedule, public bus drivers now must encourage passengers to wear masks and remove passengers who refuse. They must also promote social distancing by limiting the number of passengers and clean buses between routes. Drivers report that buses often don’t have enough masks for passengers who arrive without one. Many public transit systems have installed mask kiosks at rail or bus stations, but bus stops don’t have them. Though many buses have been retrofitted with mask dispensers, supplies must be monitored and regularly replenished, another new responsibility that usually falls to the bus driver. Train operators are separated from passengers because they are in a separate, closed-off compartment. They are spared from having to enforce mask orders. But this leaves compliance largely unchecked. On buses, however, drivers do have contact with passengers and must enforce mask orders. But, drivers are generally the only staff on board. They cannot easily remove passengers for not following orders. They also fear endangering themselves or other passengers. Across the country, drivers have faced hostility and even violence when trying to enforce mask mandates. We found that drivers use several tactics to address passenger refusal to wear masks. Drivers can call security to provide help. These calls are not always answered quickly, and sometimes they are not answered at all. When security does respond, drivers report actions that reward noncompliant passengers. To defuse a situation, security may provide a free taxi or ride-share service. This promotes future noncompliance by passengers. Drivers can also refuse to move the bus as leverage to force passengers to wear masks. However, this can make the bus and its passengers late. Other passengers may file complaints for delays or missed connections. And drivers may be reprimanded by supervisors. Drivers worry these complaints may jeopardize performance reviews and job security. Potential solutions Based on our interviews, there are some potential solutions that public transit systems might take to support drivers and increase mask usage on buses. These include: • Hiring more staff to assist with enforcement. • Supplying masks and replenishing distribution kiosks frequently. • Developing clear policies on what measures drivers are expected to take when enforcing mask mandates. • Providing driver training on enforcement methods, including how to deescalate upset passengers. • Training management on how to balance supporting drivers with maintaining customer service. All these efforts would cost more money. So providing local, state and federal funding for these efforts, including money from the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, may help public transit systems increase passenger mask-wearing. These solutions could help to protect the health and safety of passengers and staff as full service is restored and more passengers return to public transit.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Stacie Kershner, Georgia State University and Karen Johnston, Georgia State University. Read more:Even before COVID-19, US nursing homes were filling empty beds with psychiatric patientsHow California’s COVID-19 surge widens health inequalities for Black, Latino and low-income residents Stacie Kershner receives funding from the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.Karen Johnston receives funding from the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.

  • Some in QAnon say Trump will retake presidency on March 4. Here's why.

    Why do some believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory think that March 4 is the day Donald Trump will again retake the presidency? We discuss that with Prof. Jen Golbeck who monitors the darkest corners of the internet.

  • House scraps work schedule amid security threat

    Federal authorities and the sergeant-at-arms warned of discussions by “militia violent extremists” to seize control of the Capitol complex on or around March 4.

  • Cult deprogrammers inundated with requests to help people lost in Trump election, QAnon conspiracy theories

    Social media has become rife with disinformation and rabbit holes leading to conspiracy theories

  • The significance of QAnon’s ‘true Inauguration Day’ conspiracy on March 4

    Law enforcement in the Washington, D.C., area is stepping up security for March 4, 2021, a date that has been described online among some QAnon supports as the “true Inauguration Day.” NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny reports.

  • Covid news - live: New UK Covid variant under investigation as surge testing rolled out in two more areas

    Follow the latest news and updates

  • Police and the FBI are on high alert over a 'possible plot to breach the Capitol' as a QAnon conspiracy theory about March 4 being the 'true inauguration day' looms

    Capitol Police said they have made "significant security upgrades" ahead of March 4 to prepare for any demonstrations or violence.

  • Passenger Facing $27,500 Fine for Reportedly Assaulting Flight Attendant for Enforcing Face Mask Rules

    The FAA is proposing a $27,500 fine for a passenger who hit a flight attendant for enforcing face mask rules.

  • House Democrats pass major voting rights bill

    With a murky path ahead in the Senate, the For The People Act takes aim at GOP voter suppression as state lawmakers push restrictive voting laws across US

  • The House is wrapping early as officials warn of new extremist threats, as far-right conspiracy theories falsely claim Trump will be re-inaugurated this week

    Capitol Police are monitoring information about possible extremist protests surrounding "what some have described as the 'true Inauguration Day.'"

  • Mississippi school condemned after asking pupils to write letter from slave’s point of view

    School principal apologises but insists project been taken out of context

  • Hungary PM says Fidesz in talks with Italian, Polish parties on new European Parliament grouping

    Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is in talks with conservative political forces including Italian populist Matteo Salvini as it seeks a new group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio on Friday. On Wednesday, Orban's Fidesz left the largest centre-right political group in the parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Orban's democratic record.

  • Mississippi governor likens Biden’s ‘neanderthal’ remark to Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorable’ comments

    President has criticised governor’s decision to throw out coronavirus restrictions in state

  • Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India

    About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders. The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to Parliament that is often used for protests.

  • Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview outfit sends strong message, tributes Princess Diana

    Days ahead of Oprah‘s landmark interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, people are already spotting significance in the fashion choices made in the clips released. Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview outfit reportedly sends a strong message, including a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana. Markle and Prince Harry have spent a year away from the spotlight, adjusting to life after stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family.