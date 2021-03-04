Why do QAnon supporters think Trump will return as US president today?
Almost two months after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, some extreme followers are still holding on to the idea that Donald Trump will return as president this year.
Online, messages have surfaced from QAnon conspiracy theorists that the former president will seize power on 4 March and be inaugurated back into the White House.
But why is 4 March significant?
The theory, which hinges on 4 March, is derived from a belief in the legitimacy of an old inauguration date prior to the 20th amendment of the constitution.
The amendment, passed in 1933, moved the swearing-in dates of the president and Congress to January, but prior to this leaders took office on 4 March.
Their rejection of the official inauguration day roots back to an unfounded web of theories maintaining that every US president, act, and amendment passed after 1871 is illegitimate.
What is QAnon?
QAnon is a vast conspiracy that largely rests on the belief that the president is secretly working to save the world from a satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals.
The group is run by a mysterious 4chan user named Q who posts cryptic messages which make reference to the vast conspiracy theory often using puzzles and clues.
The name appears to be a reference to the fact that the person claims to have “Q” clearance, a designation in the US Department of Energy.
What will happen on 4 March?
Capitol state police confirmed on Wednesday that they had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, 4 March.
In response to the threat, the department said it had increased security and is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex.