Why QB Dante Reno is ‘battle-tested’ for USC playing days, and for life after football

Shane Beamer grew up as a coach’s kid. It’s no surprise he’s got a soft spot for others in the same spot. He’s had a similar journey. He knows what it can be like.

Dante Reno is a coach’s kid. And he’s the Gamecocks’ newly signed incoming freshman quarterback.

Reno committed to South Carolina in July 2022 — heading into his junior season of high school in Connecticut. The 6-foot-2, 205 pound quarterback earned a four-star rating from the 247Sports Composite that factors in multiple network rankings.

Reno’s father, Tony Reno, has been the head coach at Yale since 2012. One benefit of a collegiate coach as a father? Not much fazes you.

“I love having coaches’ kids on the team because there’s not much that they haven’t seen,” Beamer said. “He’s battle-tested, even though he hasn’t played at the college level yet.”

Reno finished his high school senior season with a 7-2 record, completing 159-of-248 passes for nearly 2,400 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was selected as an Under Armor All-American and was an Elite 11 finalist. The signal caller also played basketball and baseball in high school.

But Beamer already has plans for this quarterback: Hire him to USC’s staff once his playing days are over.

“Whenever that is, I’m definitely trying to hire him,” Beamer said. “Because he’ll make our program better as a player and when he’s done playing as well.”

Reno has been marketing the program to other verbal commitments and potential recruits since he became a Gamecock in 2022. Most recently, he gave a shout-out to Debron Gatling after he committed Wednesday morning.

“And everyone thought this class we done,” Reno said in a tweet. “Welcome home family.”

Beamer’s been impressed with how passionate Reno has been with the other signees and commitments, but also how quickly he’s shown his work ethic on the field.

South Carolina’s quarterback room is still young after Spencer Rattler declared for the NFL Draft, and Tanner Bailey and Colten Gauthier opted to transfer. Luke Doty remains split between playing receiver and QB, leaving redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers as the next QB in line.

Beamer talked on signing day about the team’s expectation to add a quarterback through the transfer portal to boost depth and competion at the position.

Reno is one of 15 high-schoolers to join the Gamecocks on the December signing day, and he’s the lone signal caller of the group. He’ll report to Columbia in January shortly after competing in the Under Armour All-American Game.

All but four current signees, including transfers, are expected to be enrolled at USC by January in time for spring practices in the new year, Beamer said.