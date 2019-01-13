Why Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Is A Financially Healthy Company

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), with a market cap of US$7.4b, are often out of the spotlight. However, history shows that overlooked mid-cap companies have performed better on a risk-adjusted manner than the smaller and larger segment of the market. QRVO’s financial liquidity and debt position will be analysed in this article, to get an idea of whether the company can fund opportunities for strategic growth and maintain strength through economic downturns. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into QRVO here.

Does QRVO produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, QRVO has reduced its debt from US$990m to US$735m – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, QRVO currently has US$558m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, QRVO has generated US$819m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 111%, meaning that QRVO’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making businesses as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In QRVO’s case, it is able to generate 1.11x cash from its debt capital.

Does QRVO’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$462m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 3.5x. However, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors.

Is QRVO’s debt level acceptable?

QRVO’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 16%. QRVO is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. Risk around debt is very low for QRVO, and the company also has the ability and headroom to increase debt if needed going forward.

Next Steps:

QRVO’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how QRVO has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Qorvo to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

