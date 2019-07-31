Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday

What happened

Shares of print and marketing services company Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) jumped on Wednesday, rising 31.2% by the time the market closed.

The stock's gain was fueled by Quad's second-quarter update, which included a narrower-than-expected non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share and impressive free cash flow.

A chart showing a stock price moving higher More

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Quad/Graphics reported second-quarter revenue of $1 billion, down 1.2% from revenue in the year-ago quarter. Organic sales were down 2.4% when excluding sales related to the company's January acquisition of ad agency Periscope.

On a non-GAAP basis, Quad lost $0.09 per share. While this was down from earnings per share of $0.23 in the year-ago quarter, it was narrower than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.17 during the period.

Free cash flow, or cash from operations less capital expenditures, was $51 million.

Now what

Management said in its second-quarter update that it is on track to achieve its full-year guidance.

For the full year, Quad expects net sales between $4.05 billion and $4.25 billion. This compares to sales of $4.2 billion in 2018. Management expects free cash flow in 2019 to be between $145 million and $185 million, compared to $164 million in 2018.

More From The Motley Fool

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.