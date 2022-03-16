Why a 'quagmire' might be the most realistic goal of new US surge in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – With Russia’s war in Ukraine at a stalemate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s direct and emotional plea to the U.S. Congress for help on Wednesday could ramp up pressure on Moscow to come to the negotiating table.

Still, military experts aren’t expecting a breakthrough, either on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, in the near term.

Instead, a “quagmire is the realistic 'goal,’” said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Continuing to help Ukraine fight the Russians and weakening Russia's economy with crippling economic sanctions can help set the stage for successful peace talks, he said.

As weapons and other supplies continue to flow into Ukraine, the military stalemate will harden, said Mark Cancian, senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies International Security Program.

“That may be the point when Russia decides that it's worth negotiating,” he said. “They seem to be edging towards that now anyway.”

Russian and Ukrainian officials have been talking about a potential peace plan. But Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Wednesday that his invasion is going according to plan and Russia will not retreat.

Announcing $800 million more in military aid hours after Zelenskyy rallied support from Congress, President Joe Biden said the goal is to weaken Putin’s position while strengthening the Ukrainians' hand militarily and diplomatically. .

“More will be coming,” Biden promised as he warned that “this could be a long and difficult battle.”

Lauren Kahn, a defense innovation expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, agreed that “we're in for a long haul here.”

Raising the costs for Russia

The additional assistance will buy Ukraine more time though it remains to be seen, she said, if Russia can regroup from an invasion it thought would take three days and is now in its third week.

“It's a matter of, can we raise the cost enough of their invasion in order to make them either stall it or give Ukraine a chance to exploit Russian errors further,” she said. “But again, if Russia's military performance improves, rather than continues to be as poor as it has been so far, I'm a little skeptical of this doing much to help with that.”

Spirited, creative resistance from Ukrainians and shoddy, hesitant performance from the Russian military has stalled their advance so far, according U.S and British defense officials.

Russia’s invading troops are struggling with Ukrainian terrain, forcing them to remain on roads where Ukrainian forces have slowed their progress, according to a British Defense Ministry assessment.

The Russians have been reluctant to drive off-road in Ukraine, and Ukrainians have further halted their progress by blowing up bridges, British defense attache Mick Smeath said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Russian warplanes have failed to gain control of Ukrainian airspace, according to the British and U.S. military, further limiting the invaders’ ability to protect their ground forces.

More US weapons in lieu of no-fly zone

In his address to Congress, Zelenskyy renewed his appeal for the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The Biden administration has ruled that out to avoid direct engagement with Russian pilots that could escalate the fight with a nuclear-armed foe.

Another reason, a U.S. Defense official said earlier this week, is that a no-fly zone wouldn’t necessarily prevent Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. The official noted that Russia launched a deadly cruise-missile attack on a base in western Ukraine on Sunday with bombers that never left Russian airspace.

New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat who serves on the House Foreign Affairs committee, said Zelenskyy’s repeated requests for a no-fly zone – when that’s already been rejected – are likely an attempt to make the U.S. feel guilty “so that we work even harder on everything that we can do.”

“It’s brilliant,” Malinowski said. “It's exactly what he should be doing. It's effective.”

Several weapon systems beyond the Javelin anti-armor and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are under consideration to support Ukrainian forces, according to a congressional source who spoke on condition of anonymity. They include armed drones as well as Russian-made S-300 and S-800 anti-aircraft systems.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and a member of the Armed Services Committee, said ending Russia’s “reign of terror from the sky” requires the U.S. to supply more sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles than the shoulder-fired Stinger now being supplied. He called for drones as well as more Stingers and Javelin anti-tank weapons.

“They need more robust, more numerous means of defending against attacks on maternity wards,” Blumenthal said, citing a Russian attack last week.

What weapons does Ukraine need?

To continue to inflict losses on the Russians, Ukrainian forces need anti-tank weapons that are lighter than the 50-pound Javelins supplied by the U.S. military, and anti-aircraft missiles with more range than the American Stinger, said Loren Thompson, a military analyst at the Lexington Institute and a defense industry consultant.

Ukrainian forces need weapons to ambush Russians, attack quickly and retreat to avoid their advantages in firepower, Thompson said.

“Patriot missiles, F-35s and Abrams tanks are great if you want to prevent a country from invading,” Thompson said, referring to sophisticated American weapons. “The Ukrainians need lightweight weapons with reach and precision to take out Russian tanks and aircraft.”

The Ukrainian military has the ability to use more lethal weapons, the congressional source said, noting that the Ukrainians shot down the majority of the 30 missiles fired at the Yavoriv military training base in western Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed that there are other ways “to make the air dangerous for the Russians” besides a no-fly zone. But he accused Biden of not doing enough to help Ukraine, saying the president “needs to step up his game, right now, before it’s too late.”

Kahn, the research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the administration is right to be cautious about taking steps that could escalate the war. The $800 million in additional aid Biden announced Wednesday is a natural next step, she said, “and I think we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Militaries go through enormous amounts of equipment and munitions in the kind of intense combat the Ukrainians are in, said Cancian at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Providing this equipment, the continual provision,” he said, “means that time will be on the Ukrainian side.”

Helping Ukraine hold the line while sanctions eat away at Russia’s strength, Malinowski said, “can get you to a point where the Ukrainians have the upper hand in any negotiations and the war.”

