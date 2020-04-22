Why We Like Quest Holdings S.A.’s (ATH:QUEST) 17% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Quest Holdings S.A. (ATH:QUEST) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Quest Holdings:

0.17 = €35m ÷ (€423m - €215m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Quest Holdings has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Quest Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Quest Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Electronic industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Quest Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Quest Holdings currently has an ROCE of 17%, compared to its ROCE of 2.3% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Quest Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

ATSE:QUEST Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Quest Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Quest Holdings has current liabilities of €215m and total assets of €423m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 51% of its total assets. Quest Holdings's current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.