Why You Should Like Quick Heal Technologies Limited’s (NSE:QUICKHEAL) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Quick Heal Technologies Limited (NSE:QUICKHEAL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Quick Heal Technologies:

0.17 = ₹1.1b ÷ (₹6.8b - ₹547m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Quick Heal Technologies has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Quick Heal Technologies Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Quick Heal Technologies's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Software industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Quick Heal Technologies compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Quick Heal Technologies currently has an ROCE of 17%, compared to its ROCE of 11% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Quick Heal Technologies's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:QUICKHEAL Past Revenue and Net Income, November 11th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Quick Heal Technologies's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Quick Heal Technologies has total assets of ₹6.8b and current liabilities of ₹547m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 8.0% of its total assets. With low current liabilities, Quick Heal Technologies's decent ROCE looks that much more respectable.