Why Raffles Medical Group Ltd's (SGX:BSL) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Raffles Medical Group Ltd's (SGX:BSL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Raffles Medical Group has a price to earnings ratio of 28.73, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.5%.

See our latest analysis for Raffles Medical Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Raffles Medical Group:

P/E of 28.73 = SGD1.01 ÷ SGD0.04 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SGD1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Raffles Medical Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (27.0) for companies in the healthcare industry is roughly the same as Raffles Medical Group's P/E.

SGX:BSL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

Raffles Medical Group's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Raffles Medical Group saw earnings per share decrease by 12% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 7.9% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Raffles Medical Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 0.6% of Raffles Medical Group's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Raffles Medical Group's P/E Ratio

Raffles Medical Group's P/E is 28.7 which is above average (13.5) in its market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.