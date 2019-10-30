Here’s why Rail Vikas Nigam Limited’s (NSE:RVNL) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll evaluate Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE:RVNL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Rail Vikas Nigam:

0.078 = ₹6.0b ÷ (₹121b - ₹44b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Rail Vikas Nigam has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Is Rail Vikas Nigam's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Rail Vikas Nigam's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Rail Vikas Nigam stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

In our analysis, Rail Vikas Nigam's ROCE appears to be 7.8%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.8%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Rail Vikas Nigam's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:RVNL Past Revenue and Net Income, October 30th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Rail Vikas Nigam? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Rail Vikas Nigam's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Rail Vikas Nigam has total assets of ₹121b and current liabilities of ₹44b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Rail Vikas Nigam's low ROCE is unappealing.