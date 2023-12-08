Find out why: Railroad Avenue opens up to traffic just days after start of 45-day closure

TechCrunch

Long before most of us were thinking about large language models, DataCebo co-founders Kalyan Veeramachaneni and Neha Patki were creating an open source library called Synthetic Data Vault, or SDV for short. The company’s roots go back to 2016 when both were working in the MIT Data to AI Lab. For companies, which need to use quality business data in large language models (and for other purposes) but who can’t necessarily use PII to do it, this is an intriguing idea.