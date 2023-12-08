Find out why: Railroad Avenue opens up to traffic just days after start of 45-day closure
Businesses were not made aware of the sudden change and confusion was common
Businesses were not made aware of the sudden change and confusion was common
Advanced noise cancellation meets high-fidelity sound in these gift-ready headphones. Fans 'love the lightness' too!
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
The way Pittsburgh plays just isn't sustainable, and at some point, being a threat to win in the playoffs has to outweigh the status quo of just making it.
In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.
It includes Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Last year, Apple launched a special new protection for at-risk users — such as journalists and activists — called Lockdown Mode, designed to limit some regular iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch features with the goal of minimizing the possibility of a successful cyberattack. A year later, Apple said it is not aware of any successful hack against someone using Lockdown Mode. The comment was made by a senior Apple engineer on a call with reporters on Wednesday in response to a question by TechCrunch.
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.
It's a new day in college sports, and some college administrators are dealing with it differently than others.
The NFC East could be all but decided Sunday.
Long before most of us were thinking about large language models, DataCebo co-founders Kalyan Veeramachaneni and Neha Patki were creating an open source library called Synthetic Data Vault, or SDV for short. The company’s roots go back to 2016 when both were working in the MIT Data to AI Lab. For companies, which need to use quality business data in large language models (and for other purposes) but who can’t necessarily use PII to do it, this is an intriguing idea.
A new company, Rhythms, wants to help organizations improve their productivity by using AI to identify the working patterns of top-performing teams. Rhythms, which integrates with a business' existing internal apps and platforms, identifies sets of activities -- think business reviews, retrospectives and cross-functional meetings -- that happen on a regular schedule or cadence. Leveraging AI, Rhythms then attempts to glean insights from these cadences, providing recommendations that teams and orgs can adopt to ostensibly better achieve their goals.
2025 Mini Cooper SE John Cooper Works gets more pizzazz, no more power. JCW starts the electric Mini era as a cosmetic package.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
Are credit cards fixed or variable? Most cards are variable, which means you may be subject to lower or higher APRs.
Bluesky is changing course by allowing users to opt out of a change that would expose their posts to the public web. Last month, the company announced its decentralized alternative to Twitter/X would soon open up a public web interface allowing anyone to view the posts on its platform, even if they didn't have an invite to the app, which remains in a closed beta. In a post on Wednesday, Bluesky announced its plans to open a public web interface have been pushed back -- a move that's likely due to the user feedback on the issue.
It comes out as COP28 deals with controversies around prioritizing fossil fuels.
Twitch, the popular video streaming service, plans to shut down its business in South Korea on February 27 after finding that operating in one of the world's largest esports markets is "prohibitively expensive." Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said the firm undertook a "significant effort" to reduce the network costs to operate in Korea, but ultimately the fees to operate in the East Asian nation was still 10 times more expensive than in most other countries. The ceasing of operations in Korea is a "unique situation," he wrote in a blog post.