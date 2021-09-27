Why Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Could Be Worth Watching

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$25.01 and falling to the lows of US$22.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rambus' current trading price of US$23.00 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rambus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Rambus worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.58% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Rambus today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $22.20, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Rambus’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Rambus?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 85% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Rambus. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RMBS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RMBS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

