Why Ramirent Oyj (HEL:RAMI) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Ramirent Oyj (HEL:RAMI) has pleased shareholders over the past 10 years, by paying out dividends. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 8.4%, and has a market cap of €571m. Does Ramirent Oyj tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does Ramirent Oyj fare?

The company currently pays out 89% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect RAMI’s payout to fall to 78% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 9.4%. However, EPS should increase to €0.66, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. RAMI investors will be well aware the dividend payments are lower today than they were 10 years ago, although the payments have at least been steady. However, income investors that value stability over growth may still find RAMI appealing.

Compared to its peers, Ramirent Oyj generates a yield of 8.4%, which is high for Trade Distributors stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Ramirent Oyj as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RAMI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RAMI’s outlook. Valuation: What is RAMI worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RAMI is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

