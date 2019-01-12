Why You Should Like Randstad NV’s (AMS:RAND) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Randstad NV (AMS:RAND) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Randstad:

0.18 = €862m ÷ (€10b – €5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Randstad has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Randstad’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Randstad’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Professional Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Randstad sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





ENXTAM:RAND Last Perf January 12th 19

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Randstad.

How Randstad’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Randstad has total assets of €10b and current liabilities of €5.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Randstad’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Randstad’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.