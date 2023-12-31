Why Raskin wants Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from potential Trump ruling

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 28, 2023.

As some states fight to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in 2024 and cases head to the U.S. Supreme Court, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wants one of the longest-serving justices to recuse himself from a potential ruling.

Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself because his wife, Ginni Thomas, "was involved in the big lie," according to Raskin.

Thomas sent dozens of text messages after the 2020 election to Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, urging him to fight the results. In late September 2022, she told a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that she regretted those texts that were sent at an "emotional time" and would take them all back if she could. Though Thomas told the panel she still thought there were election irregularities, she did believe Joe Biden was the president of the United States.

Raskin was a member of the House committee that investigated what led to the Capitol attack and suggested Clarence Thomas couldn't objectively evaluate whether Trump should be disqualified from the 2024 ballot.

"Anybody looking at this in any kind of dispassionate, reasonable way would say if your wife was involved in the big lie and claiming that Donald Trump actually won the presidential election and been agitating for that and participating in the events leading up to Jan. 6, that you shouldn’t be participating," Raskin said.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas arrive at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Clarence Thomas has now served on the Supreme Court for 30 years. He was nominated by former President George H. W. Bush in 1991 and is the second African-American to serve on the high court, following Justice Thurgood Marshall. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Colorado and Maine have both removed Trump from primary ballots, citing the 14th Amendment and saying the former president is barred from office because he engaged in an insurrection.

Trump is expected to appeal the state decisions.

Similar efforts are underway in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, New Mexico, New York, and Texas, among other states.

Meanwhile, officials in California and Michigan have rejected attempts to remove Trump from ballots in those states.

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely decide the question of Trump's qualifications, after weeks and maybe months of appeals that will shadow the legal system and the 2024 presidential campaign.

Contributing: Aysha Bagchi, John Fritze and David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from Trump ruling, Raskin says