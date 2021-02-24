Why the RBA Really Doesn’t Appreciate 80-Cent Aussie Dollar

1 / 2

Why the RBA Really Doesn’t Appreciate 80-Cent Aussie Dollar

Michael Heath

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia would really prefer if its currency didn’t trade above 80 U.S. cents, eroding the competitiveness of its exports sector just as the economy is trying to recover from the pandemic.

Since its float in December 1983, the Australian dollar has averaged 75.90 cents. Given this history, Australians tend to think that a 7 in front of it is about right; an 8 is getting high, while a 6 means something significant is happening offshore or there are problems at home.

“The conversation around the Aussie changes when you leave the 70s,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “The RBA might be dismayed by the break of 0.80 but given the commodity price backing is so strong, they should take some comfort that the A$ doesn’t seem overvalued. It’s a headwind, but they saw worse in 2011-12.”

The floating exchange rate acts as the economy’s shock absorber: it slumped to 55 cents in March last year as Covid-induced market turmoil peaked. Since then, it has surged more than 40% as central banks pumped monetary stimulus, authorities suppressed the virus and commodity prices rebounded on a wave of global liquidity and Chinese demand. The currency last hit 80 cents in 2018.

“A number as round as 80 cents is a milestone,” said Callow. “You also have the likelihood of options strikes or stop losses around that figure.”

A large build up of options contracts that give traders the right to sell as much as A$4.3 billion of the currency at 79 cents remain in play until Friday, which is likely to slow its ascent over the next few days.

It traded at 79.29 U.S. cents at 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday in Sydney.

Export Earnings

Even with Australia’s borders closed for almost a year now, shutting down the country’s top services exports of international education and tourism, currency appreciation is still a worry, according to Ian Harper, who sits on the RBA’s board.

“Has the weight that’s placed on what might happen to the exchange rate, when thinking about how quickly the bank achieves its objectives, has that changed? Well no,” said Harper. He points out services only make up 25% of exports. The other 75% are commodities.

Trade statistics show that exporters with limited market dominance are already impacted by the eroding competitiveness.

Bond Buying

The RBA has made no secret that it had the currency partly in mind when it launched a A$100 billion ($79 billion), six-month quantitative easing program in November targeting longer-dated bonds.

The central bank followed up earlier this month by announcing another A$100 billion of purchases from mid-April, when the current program ends. Christopher Kent, who oversees financial markets at the RBA, reckons the currency would’ve been higher without these QE program.

“Historical relationships with commodity prices would have implied a much larger appreciation of the Australian dollar,” Kent said on Feb. 17. “While history only provides a rough guide, this difference suggests that the bank’s policy measures have contributed to the Australian dollar being as much as 5% lower than otherwise, in trade-weighted terms.”

(Updates currency in seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest Electric School Bus Deal in U.S. Approved in Maryland

    (Bloomberg) -- A school system outside Washington is poised to become the nation’s biggest operator of electric school buses.The Board of Education in Maryland’s Montgomery County voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to approve a 16-year, $169 million contract to lease 326 buses, part of a plan that could result in the county replacing its entire 1,422-bus fleet over the next two decades.The deal represents the largest municipal government order of any kind for buses, according to Monique Harris, a spokeswoman for Advanced Energy Economy, a business association that promotes clean energy use.The Biden administration has pledged to support the adoption of electric vehicles and automakers have said they intend to convert their fleets to electric in coming decades. The U.S. Postal Service announced earlier Tuesday a 10-year contract to replace as many as 165,000 vehicles with ones that have either fuel-efficient engines or are powered by batteries.Montgomery County is working with a vendor that is paying to install equipment to charge the buses at night when power costs are low in exchange for being able to re-sell unused power from the bus batteries back to the grid when it is more valuable.Essie McGuire, associate superintendent of operations for the Montgomery County school system, said during the Board of Education meeting that the idea of increasing the electrification of the school bus fleet had been under discussion for some time.“There was some hope for a while that we would be able to perhaps secure a very small number through, perhaps, some grant funds,” she said. “But as time has gone on, we really wanted to take a more ambitious approach.”Plug-in car supporters say they hope the deal becomes a template for school districts and government agencies across the country.The vehicles will be built by Thomas Built Buses Inc. and Proterra Inc. in a deal coordinated by Highland Electric Transportation Inc. Todd Watkins, the transportation director of Montgomery County Public Schools, said the contract would be the first electric school bus contract in the nation that is not dependent on federal grants.Highland will provide buses, install charging facilities at the county’s bus depots and train drivers. The company will also provide maintenance and manage the charging operation.The county estimates that the costs will be in line with what it would have spent on diesel buses and operations.Watkins said the deal allows the county to avoid high up-front costs and predicted the costs of electric buses would continue to drop as more districts ditch the diesel-powered vehicles that have been standard for generations.“It costs no more what districts are spending on diesel,” Watkins said. “We think there’s going to be savings initially on fuel and maintenance. The price of electric buses will fall and the price of diesel buses is going to rise to the point that they meet. And, eventually, you won’t be able to get a diesel bus.”“I’ve been hearing at national conferences that this is going to take over the school bus industry,” he said, adding that school buses are a natural fit for fleet-wide electrification. “We know exactly where they are going to be overnight and we know how far they’re going to go. It’s sort of the perfect vehicle to electrify.”Emissions FactorThe district is expected to receive the first 25 buses by the end of the year. The county will receive 61 additional electric buses in fall 2022, and approximately 120 electric buses for each of the remaining two years in the additional phase of the contract.Duncan McIntyre, chief executive officer of Highland Electric Transportation, said the plan is a “scalable transition to electrification” that is “almost 100% privately financed.”Genevieve Cullen, president of the Electric Drive Transportation Association, said there is an urgent need to electrify heavy duty vehicles such as buses and trucks. She added that such vehicles represent only 5% of the vehicles on American roads, but they are responsible for 29% of transportation emissions.“Obviously transportation is a major contributor of greenhouse gas emissions,” Cullen said in an interview. “Medium- and heavy-duty contribute heavily to those emissions. To get at the problem, you have to get at medium and heavy duty. Because their big emitters, the benefits are bigger. You can also throw in the fact that because fleets are large purchases, they’re market moving.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ray Dalio Sees 5% of Top U.S. Stocks in Bubble Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio broke out his “bubble indicator” on Monday and found that about 5% of the top 1,000 companies in the U.S. were priced at what he called unsustainable levels.“I’ve seen a lot of bubbles in my time and I have studied even more in history,” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn, adding that his proprietary system tracks six measures including prices relative to traditional measures, new buyers and leverage.While Dalio acknowledged “very big divergence” among stocks today, he said his overall “bubble gauge” for the U.S. stock market is around the 77th percentile. That compares to 100th percentile readings that occurred in the bubbles seen in 2000 and 1929.“This market action is reminiscent of the ‘Nifty Fifty’ in the early 1970s and the dot-com bubble stocks in the late 1990s, both of which I remember well,” Dalio wrote. “It scores similarly to the bubble stocks of the late 1920s, which I can’t remember because I wasn’t alive then.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IonQ in Talks to Go Public Through Merger with DMY SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- IonQ is in advanced talks to merge with DMY Technology Group Inc. III, according to people with knowledge of the matter, creating one of the first public quantum-computing companies.The combined company is slated to be worth about $2 billion and a deal is set to be announced in coming weeks, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Silver Lake, MSD Partners, Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co. are in talks to participate in a so-called strategic private investment in public equity, or PIPE.The SPAC is discussing raising additional equity from institutional investors and new equity raised from strategic and institutional investors is set to total around $300 million, said one of the people. Existing IonQ investors are expected to roll their equity into the transaction, one of the people said.As with any deal that hasn’t been finalized, it’s possible terms change or talks fall apart. Representatives for IonQ and DMY declined to comment. Spokesmen for Silver Lake and MSD Partners declined to comment and representatives of Hyundai and Breakthrough Energy Ventures didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The SPAC, led by Chairman Harry You and Chief Executive Officer Niccolo De Masi, raised $300 million in November and said at the time it would pursue a target in consumer technology.College Park, Maryland-based IonQ was founded in 2015 by Chris Monroe and Jungsang Kim and is led by CEO Peter Chapman. Its investors include Amazon Web Services, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), NEA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus Ventures and Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH. IonQ in October unveiled what it describes as the world’s most powerful quantum computer.Quantum has long been touted as the next frontier in technology. Such computers would be capable of simulating and understanding phenomena in the natural world instantly and providing the basis for systems that are unhackable. Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp., among other companies, are also working to advance quantum computing. The technology has potential implications for producing new materials or creating new drugs, for example.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Re-opening trades keep ripping

    Investors can't keep up with economic optimism right now.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands Crude by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Clubhouse clones all have a fatal flaw

    Chinese tech companies are eager to replicate Clubhouse's success—but they'll be missing the banned-in-China app's key ingredient.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Powell Has to Choose His Words Carefully When Addressing the Rise in Yields or Rates Could ‘Rip Higher’

    Rises in Treasury yields and renewed fears of inflation have raised concerns about how the Fed may react to these events.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Parabolic

    The British pound initially pulled back a bit on Monday but then turned around as we continue to see a lot of bullish pressure and money flow into this market.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ to Stress Need for Ongoing Monetary Support

    The RBNZ will leave the official cash rate at 0.25% on Wednesday and likely signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022.

  • Exclusive: India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC - sources

    India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border. The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.

  • Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Who Helped Lead 1973 Oil Embargo, Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, the former Saudi Arabian energy minister who helped direct the 1973 oil embargo and was later kidnapped by Carlos the Jackal, has died. He was 90.He passed away in London and will be buried in Islam’s holiest city of Mecca, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported.Yamani, along with counterparts in other Arab oil exporters and Iran, managed a series of production cuts in 1973 and halted supplies to the U.S. and other Western countries. The embargo, which caused an international crisis after oil prices spiked, was a response to Washington’s support for Israel in the Yom Kippur war against Egypt and Syria. It coincided with successful efforts by petrostates to wrest control of their resources from international companies and marked Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a leading power in the oil world.Harvard-educated Yamani, who spoke English and French as well as Arabic, was dismissed by King Fahd in 1986, by which time crude prices had dropped to record lows. He had held the position for 24 years, making him the longest-serving oil minister in OPEC.He was “the leading light in OPEC during his eventful years as oil minister,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said to Bloomberg. “He was a very patient listener at our meetings. But once he spoke, every one paid attention with pin-drop silence. He was charismatic, with eloquence, yet humble and deeply religious.”He was also famous for comments that now look prescient as oil producers contemplate the transition away from fossil fuels. “The Stone Age didn’t end for lack of stone, and the Oil Age will end long before the world runs out of oil,” he said.Realizing that charging too much for crude could dislodge it as the world’s main source of fuel, Yamani sought to balance Saudi Arabia’s desire for steady income with pressure from nations such as Libya and Venezuela to ratchet up prices.As of February 2021, oil is still in abundant supply and Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest exporter. But governments and companies are ramping up investments in cleaner energies such as solar, wind and hydrogen to prevent global warming. BP Plc said last year that demand for oil may have already peaked.Yamani represented four Saudi kings at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a position that made him the nation’s most powerful commoner. During the 1970s, the group’s members tightened their hold over domestic resources and increased their take of profit from crude sales at the expense of foreign companies, most of them American and European, that had developed the assets.“The 1970s were the years of real progress,” Alirio Parra, Venezuela’s oil minister in the early 1990s and who died in 2018, said. “That was the period when OPEC and the producing countries gained control over the industry. We have to give credit, where credit is due, to one man -- Ahmed Zaki Yamani.”Hostage DramaOn Dec. 21, 1975, Yamani was among the 11 OPEC ministers taken hostage in Vienna, where the cartel is based, by Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the Venezuelan terrorist better known as Carlos the Jackal.“Carlos and me, we were talking, joking and so on,” Yamani told Al Jazeera television in 2013. “I mean, he was very kind to me, but he told me he was going to kill me.”Yamani and Jamshid Amouzegar, his Iranian counterpart, were the last hostages to be released in Algiers, Algeria, where they’d been flown.Back home, Yamani oversaw the nationalization of what was to become the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. U.S. firms had been running production in the kingdom since Standard Oil of California signed the first concession in May 1933. The Saudi government bought 25% of the local company in 1972 and increased its holding to 60% the next year. It took total control of Saudi Aramco in 1980.Aramco’s now listed on the Riyadh stock exchange and has the largest market capitalization of any firm, bar Apple Inc.Energy EfficiencyBy the 1980s, OPEC’s policies had helped push major oil importers such as the U.S. and Europe to become more energy-efficient and to search for new sources of hydrocarbons.“I was against increasing the price of oil, and they attacked me for that,” Yamani told Al Jazeera, referring to other OPEC members. “When you raise the price of oil, you enable the oil companies to use the extra money to explore for oil, and this is what happened in the North Sea, in Mexico and elsewhere. So the level of production outside OPEC took place, competing with the price of OPEC.”After completing his tenure, Yamani founded the London-based Centre for Global Energy Studies, which provided analysis and consulting services for around 25 years from 1990.Early LifeBorn on June 30, 1930 in Mecca, Yamani attended both secular and Islamic schools. He graduated from Cairo’s King Fuad I University in 1951 before earning two master’s degrees in law, one from New York University in 1955 and another from Harvard University in 1956.Returning to Saudi Arabia, he founded the country’s first law firm and worked as a legal adviser to the kingdom on taxes as well as oil and minerals. He became oil minister in 1962. The following year, he set up the University of Petroleum and Minerals in the eastern city of Dhahran.In 1982 he founded Investcorp, a private equity group based in Bahrain, along with others including Mana Saeed Al-Otaiba, who was oil minister of the United Arab Emirates at the time, and Iraqi financier Nemir Kirdar. Investcorp became the largest firm of its kind in the Middle East, with assets of around $35 billion, and backed companies including Tiffany & Co. and Gucci Ltd.Later in life, Yamani established foundations for the preservation and publication of old Arabic and Islamic manuscripts.(Updates from fifth paragraph with quote.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Momo Inc.'s NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock?

    Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last three...

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Important Zone; Weakens Under 105.733, Strengthens Over 105.848

    The direction of the USD/JPY the rest of the session on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to the minor 50% level at 105.733.

  • China’s New Outbreaks of Pig Diseases Spark Doubts Over Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farm ministry is touting a complete recovery in pig numbers from the ravages of African swine fever by the middle of the year. Fresh outbreaks of the virus and other lethal pig diseases could pose risks to that outlook.A resurgence of swine fever cases in colder northern provinces prompted farmers to slaughter more of their breeding sows before the Lunar New Year, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group. Pork is China’s favorite meat and consumption typically booms over the holiday period.Other viruses, such as foot-and-mouth disease and porcine epidemic diarrhea, have also taken their toll in outbreaks exacerbated by a harsher-than-usual winter, said Lin. “The recovery of hog herds in some regions could be delayed, particularly in Shandong and parts of Henan and Hebei,” he said.It means that as much as 15% of the national hog herd may have been lost to disease over the winter, and its full rehabilitation to pre-swine fever levels is more likely by the second-half of 2022. said Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. The outbreaks have included new variants of swine fever that have proved less easy to detect and harder to control, he said.Stabilizing the pig population and reducing market volatility had been a high priority for policy makers ever since swine fever descended on China’s hog herd, the world’s largest, in 2018. There’s no officially sanctioned vaccine and the epidemic caused the number of pigs to nearly halve, spurring a spike in pork imports and prices.Global agricultural markets have been roiled further in recent months by the government’s drive to deliver a rapid recovery in numbers, which has led to massive shortages of feed grains and emptied silos as far afield as North America.China’s hog population had returned to 90% of its normal levels by the end of November, according to the agriculture ministry. The ministry didn’t respond to a fax seeking comment on its latest forecasts.Efforts to speed up the release of imported meat held at ports and in cold storage, estimated at about 1 million tons, should help keep a lid on pork prices, said Bric’s Lin. Live hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, meanwhile, hit their highest close on Monday since the contract debuted last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle to supply 1.4 billion people with fresh fruit and vegetables is taking China’s e-commerce companies into the country’s hinterlands, where they are attempting to revolutionize centuries-old agricultural practices to secure future supply for their burgeoning online grocery businesses.Xi Jinping’s government has long made self-sufficiency in food a “top state issue” as it seeks to avert a looming food crisis. The need to modernize China’s 200 million largely small-scale farms took on added urgency during the pandemic, when output and logistics disruptions coincided with homebound shoppers turning to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other internet retailers for their produce.Now, some of the country’s largest private companies have joined in with state efforts to help growers boost production, improve food quality and lower prices. For the e-commerce giants, it’s one way of strengthening their foothold in an online grocery market that’s expected to be worth more than $120 billion by 2023, without running afoul of Beijing’s recent crackdown on monopolistic practices like predatory pricing and forced exclusivity arrangements.In Fujian along the eastern coast, Alibaba has provided chicken farmers with smart bracelets that track the health of their poultry, while under JD.com Inc.’s guidance, rice growers in China’s arid north have installed smart sensors to gain real-time insights for irrigation. Out west, scientists in Yunnan are teaming up with Pinduoduo Inc. to use artificial intelligence to automate strawberry planting.“Agriculture is a critical area supported by the Chinese government,” said Liu Yue, an analyst with market research firm EqualOcean. With rural youths flocking to cities for better jobs and food safety increasingly threatened by pesticides and outdated farming methods, the country’s tech champions are eager to lend Beijing a hand, she said.The driving force behind the e-commerce platforms’ push into smart agriculture is the boom in online groceries, which is expected to double to about 820 billion yuan ($127 billion) by 2023 from last year, according to iResearch. The category overtook consumer electronics as the biggest contributor at JD.com in the first half last year, while Alibaba is making a bigger push into the business by taking a larger stake in hypermart Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.Meanwhile, a clutch of smaller rivals ranging from Xingsheng Youxuan and MissFresh-- both backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- to Dingdong Maicai are in the process of raising billions of dollars to grab larger shares of the online fresh foods distribution market. That prompted state media to warn in December against overcrowding in the sector, saying instead that internet giants with immense data and advance algorithms should do more in technology innovation.“Covid-19 has helped accelerate the conversion of such purchases to online channels,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s a large untapped market, and the companies have to participate or be left behind.”At a time when Chinese leaders are clamping down on monopolies in areas from fintech to e-commerce, smart agriculture is one sphere where the tech giants’ commercial interests are aligned with the national agenda.In guidelines issued on Sunday, the State Council called for increased private investment to develop modern farming techniques and empower villages using advanced technologies. Breeding and cultivation sciences were also listed as one of Beijing’s top tech priorities for the next five years, alongside AI, quantum computing and computer chips. JD has said its smart farm projects are at least 50% funded by government subsidies.Despite the efforts, the growing appetite for fresh fruits and vegetables has left most of China’s traditionally labor-intensive farms -- roughly 98% of the 200 million operators are families or small businesses -- struggling to keep up. The country’s restrictions on land ownership and diverse terrain spanning the steppes of Inner Mongolia to the tropical shores of Hainan island in the south make it difficult to implement the industrial-scale farming that’s commonly seen in the U.S. and Europe. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also show that about a third of farm workers are aged 55 or older, and the birthrate is at record lows, driving labor costs higher.Lei Jinrong is one farmer who’s benefited from partnering with the online retailers. The owner of Fuxin Farm in Fujian province has equipped 1,000 of his chickens with Apple Watch-style bracelets supplied by Alibaba. The devices digitally track the number of steps the birds take each day and anything below 20,000 would be an early sign of illness, he said, adding that he no longer needs to patrol his fields in search of sick poultry.The grower has also deployed street lamp-like devices that monitor air temperature, humidity and the level of toxic ammonia gas generated from bird waste, all displayed in real-time on a computer screen at his office. That has enabled Lei to expand production without hiring more workers -- good news as average salaries in his village have almost quadrupled over the past decade.In the eastern province of Shandong, peach farmers increased revenue by 50% last year after using JD’s blockchain technology to encrypt each step of the planting process and increase trust and transparency, attracting consumers long weary of food scandals from tainted milk powder to imitation eggs.“The improved efficiency and the economies of scale will drive down costs while higher-quality produce will yield better prices,” said Charlie Chen, head of consumer research at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. This will benefit both farmers and the e-commerce operators, he said.Pinduoduo, which raised $6.1 billion in November in part to finance its agricultural innovations, is counting on these efforts to help it quadruple sales of farm products to 1 trillion yuan by 2025. The company expects the initiatives to help it diversify beyond online retail, as it aims to license cutting-edge farming technology down the road, according to David Liu, vice president of strategy.Many of these initiatives are still in their infancy and scaling up will take time, as farmers have only recently started to collect data -- the foundation of running AI and other next-generation technologies -- and test new methods of growing. But the twin drivers of surging demand for online produce and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency in food supplies means the tech behemoths’ forays into modernizing China’s farms have only just begun.“Smart agriculture is really the way to move forward,” said Lei, the chicken farmer. “We all have to innovate.”(Updates with more details from farmer in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.