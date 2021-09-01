Why You Should Reconsider "Scattering" Your Bank Accounts
Thanks to the ease of mobile banking, bank consolidation is trending.
We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel
(Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha
Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.
For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.
Dollar-cost averaging usually loses out to another technique, a new study shows.
In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) announced its foray into Norway in early May, marking its first-ever overseas expansion. Since then, the automaker has moved at a fast pace. Here's a timeline. • Mid-June: Nio disclosed it received the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its ES8 SUV, signaling the receipt of the official nod for mass production and license plate registration in all EU countries. • Early July: The first batch of Nio home charging piles and superchargers were shipped to Norway, with the g
Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.
Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.
Dogecoin is testing the resistance level at $0.2770.
Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it
Kevin Durant continued his investing hot streak when health tracking firm WHOOP announced a $200 million Series F funding round Monday at a $3.6 billion valuation. The four-time NBA scoring champ first invested in the company in 2017, and WHOOP was tabbed at a $125 million valuation during its Series C the following year. The […]
(Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve
Ripple lawyers have filed a motion to compel the SEC to produce documents showing whether its employees were permitted to trade XRP and other digital assets.
What Happened: Market-leading altcoins amassed significant gains from institutional funds over the past seven days as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to record outflows for an eighth consecutive week. According to the latest CoinShares report examining weekly digital asset flows, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) reported $10.1 million in inflows this week – its largest on record. ADA, now the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has consistently seen massive inflows over the past few weeks. The toke
Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."
Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).
'I'm not planning on investing any money into the house, but will be doing basic maintenance for him.'