Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 39.4% year-on-year to $2.35 billion, missing the consensus of $2.49 billion.

Net sales from the North American Towable RVs fell 58.2% Y/Y, North American Motorized RVs declined 24.4%, and European RVs decreased 10.6%.

EPS of $0.50 missed the analyst consensus of $1.01.

Gross profit margin decreased 530 basis points Y/Y to 12.1%. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 21.9% Y/Y to $208.7 million.

As of Jan. 31, 2023, the inventories amounted to $1.9 billion. The company held $281.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 31, 2023.

"While near-term demand will continue to be influenced by macroeconomic conditions, we believe the recent softening in demand to be temporary," said CEO Bob Martin,

Outlook : Thor cuts FY23 sales outlook from $11.5 billion - $12.5 billion to $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion.

Thor cuts FY23 EPS guidance from $7.40 - $8.70 to $5.50 - $6.50.

The company's revised outlook anticipates that higher interest rates, elevated prices, and a full North American dealer inventory will result in slower product pull-through for the balance of the fiscal year.

Price Action: THO shares traded lower by 9.27% at $84.00 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Why Recreational Vehicles Manufacturer Thor Industries Shares Are Plunging Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.