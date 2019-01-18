Why Recruiting Older Workers Adds Value to the Bottom Line

Why would you hire a 45-, 55-, or 65-year-old candidate when a 25- or 35-year-old job seeker is available? What areas of value do people with more years behind them bring to the workplace? How do you seek out and vet candidates in their more advanced career years who will enhance both the culture and the performance of your company?

To begin, consider the following benefits an older worker may offer:

1. Problem-solving. With 15, 20, 30, or more years' experience, an older worker has "been there, done that." They have encountered challenges negotiating with brutal deal-makers and know how to overcome objections. They've faced tough deadlines and figured out shortcuts to get to the finish line. They have handled project scope curveballs. They've also learned resilience in the face of massive challenges and can model this resilient behavior for younger generations to emulate.

2. Perspective. While it may seem daunting to address a one-, three-, or five-year strategic plan for someone newer to the workforce, more mature workers can offer perspective. They realize that the daily, weekly, and monthly processes leading to plan completion often are as important as the finish line itself.

Their ability to communicate long-term gains amid short-term goals provides a leadership perspective that only accrued years can deliver. They have witnessed the malleability of plans and how to address the disruptiveness of always-evolving economies, marketplaces, and people. As such, they can offer assurances that the plan is still alive and well, amid the seeming chaos of the daily minutiae.

3. Knowledge. With decades of work and life experience under their belt, older candidates offer a deep well of knowledge and self-confidence. This bank of information can be valuable for a number of reasons, not the least of which is historical context.

Whether it be a legal or regulatory issue, sales and marketing challenge, or an operations initiative, tapping into an older worker's past may propel an idea to new levels of success or quell a pressing problem to make way for progress. It also can be leveraged for innovation and exploration into untapped markets or other ventures, which a company may need to do to remain competitive and/or ahead of the marketplace curve.

4. Capacity to grow and learn. While older workers often get a bad rap for being stuck in their ways or slow in adopting new trends, and in some instances, this is true, in many cases, it's quite the opposite. Many older workers have proven and recent track records of working for companies from start-up launch to full-scale operation and profitability. By doing so, they've not only accrued knowledge that is applicable to future start-ups, but they also have proven endurance in repeatedly navigating the twists and turns of such enterprises.

As well, some have accrued years of experience traversing the politics of large, global organizations, where silos often are abundant. Qualified older workers can use their experience to help less experienced, younger workers break through similar silos to bolster productivity and performance.

Moreover, some older workers have been ensconced in small-business surroundings, where they wore multiple hats and proved agile in meeting constantly changing customer requirements and other operational initiatives.