Why the Red-Hot Beyond Meat Is Suddenly Cooling Off

If Beyond Meat’s latest quarterly figures are any indication, America has a big appetite for veggie burgers. And Beyond The Los Angeles plant-based meat company exceeded even its own expectations in the second quarter. Analysts expected sales of $52.7 million, but Beyond went even bigger with $67.3 million in sales instead. It was such a robust bump and sign of the brand’s popularity that it has accordingly raised its full-year revenue projection from $210 million to $240 million. With The Good... It wasn’t all great news for the company in its second quarter, though. The prices of shares dropped 14% after Beyond announced it’s planning to offer 3.25 million additional shares, pushing down the price. Putting more shares on the market so soon after the initial public offering move does not sit well with anyone who bought the stock recently, as they’ve already seen their investments drop. (Though people who scooped the stock up for cheap during the IPO (e.g. CEO Ethan Brown and employees) probably have little reason to complain.) But analysts see this move as one that might ding the company in the short term and help it long term, as Beyond Meat can use the money to buy more factories, expand its product range and partner with more restaurants. Big Beef Despite the mixed stock news, Beyond Meat is having a great year, having recently partnered with Dunkin’ to provide veggie sausages for their breakfast sandwiches. But not everyone is a fan, as lobbyists for the meat industry in places like Arkansas and Missouri are “worried” that vegan burgers might confuse customers looking for traditional burgers, and have pressured lawmakers to pass bills to block Beyond’s use of the word “burger.” -Michael Tedder Photo: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS