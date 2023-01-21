Why Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Redfin’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Redfin

What's The Opportunity In Redfin?

Great news for investors – Redfin is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $9.73, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Redfin’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Redfin look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Redfin's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 83%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RDFN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RDFN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RDFN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Redfin as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Redfin.

If you are no longer interested in Redfin, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why Redfin Stock Was Sliding This Week

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) were falling this week in response to a broader sell-off in the stock market as investors reacted to weak economic data and hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve ahead of its next rate-hike decision on Feb. 1. As an online real estate brokerage, Redfin is sensitive to interest rates and mortgage rates, and the stock crashed last year after the real estate market fell sharply, the company issued two rounds of layoffs, and it was forced to shutter its home-flipping RedfinNow business. At the end of last week, Redfin also released a report saying that home sales were slow to start the new year.

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.

  • Investors in RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) have unfortunately lost 23% over the last year

    RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 170% in the...

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Doré Copper Mining Corp. (CVE:DCMC) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s

    Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.

  • Home-sale prices have slumped 10% in San Francisco over the past year, Redfin says. It’s not the only city where real-estate values are falling.

    The report by Redfin (RDFN) which tracked home-sale prices for the four weeks ending Jan. 15, found that the median price of a house sold in the U.S. was up 0.9% from a year ago, at $350,250. Prices of homes sold fell on a year-over-year basis in 18 of the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S., with San Francisco leading the way. In San Francisco, selling prices were down 10.1% from a year earlier, Redfin said.

  • This Nordstrom sweatshirt is 'flattering' and 'very comfortable' — and it's on sale

    Shoppers say this sweatshirt is "very soft" and "cozy."

  • Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s

    When former Fed Chair Paul Volcker hiked interest rates to quash inflation in the early 80s, a recession and disinflation followed. Jefferies sees a similar fate for the economy this year.

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • LAPD chief apologizes to family of former TV exec who accused ex-CBS boss of assault

    LAPD Chief Michel Moore's apology came after reports that a former LAPD captain in 2017 shared information about Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb's allegations with CBS executives, including Leslie Moonves.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    Most stocks have more attractive valuations now than they did a year ago. Such declines also tend to push yields higher for stocks that pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that are ridiculously cheap right now.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy. It Could Be Far Worse for Bitcoin.

    The company's lending arms are the latest casualties of a meltdown in digital assets over the past year. And the saga is not over.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • GM May Be Cutting a Battery Plant. What That Means for Its EV Spending.

    The Wall Street Journal reported that GM and its battery partner LG Energy Solutions are scrapping plans for the U.S. factory.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular growth investor publishes her daily transactions. She keeps buying Tesla as well as some low-priced genetics specialists.

  • Yelody (YELO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Yelody (YELO) on January 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the YELO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.YELO Listing BannerTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/151985_e7f33de8f423aa72_001full.jpgCreated for everyone to lead a more enjoyable and exciting life, Yelody (YELO) uti

  • 11 Most Undervalued Bank Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued bank stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Bank Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The global economy is facing many challenges in 2023, including geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, rising […]