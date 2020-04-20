Why REF Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1631) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at REF Holdings Limited (HKG:1631) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for REF Holdings:

0.16 = HK$40m ÷ (HK$321m - HK$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, REF Holdings has an ROCE of 16%.

See our latest analysis for REF Holdings

Does REF Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that REF Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Commercial Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how REF Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, REF Holdings currently has an ROCE of 16%, less than the 52% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how REF Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:1631 Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is REF Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How REF Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

REF Holdings has current liabilities of HK$72m and total assets of HK$321m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.