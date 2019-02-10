Why Refiners Valero Energy Corporation, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum All Rose Double Digits in January

What happened

In January, oil and natural gas refinery Valero Energy Corporation's (NYSE: VLO) shares jumped 17%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was the biggest gain of this trio, but Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) and its 12% gain wasn't far behind. Even Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) got in the act with a nearly 11% gain. All of them beat the roughly 8% rise in the S&P 500 index.

A woman pumping gas at a gas station. More

Image source: Getty Images.

That was a notable reversal from 2018, when the broad market downdraft at the end of the year left Valero down a painful 18% last year. Phillips 66's stock was down just under 15%, and Marathon's shares lost around 10%.

So what

The broader moves of the market had a huge impact here, suggesting that investors shouldn't read too deeply into the ups and downs. Investor sentiment is as variable as the weather. The end of 2018 was a period in which investors were looking to avoid risk. The mood brightened in January and investors were once again willing to embrace risk. But such market swings can obscure other things that are taking place on a company- or industry-specific level.

SPY Chart More

SPY data by YCharts.

For example, Valero started off the year with the completion of a merger with its controlled limited partnership Valero Energy Partners LP on Jan. 10. That simplification transaction brought to a close a period in which Valero was able to sell assets to the partnership to raise cash, which hasn't been as beneficial since limited partnership prices were laid low a few years ago. It was a good move, as it allows Valero to benefit from the full cash flows of these assets without the need to share them with partners.

Following that up, Valero increased its dividend 12.5% on Jan. 24. That was a generous boost and nice to see following the merger with Valero Energy Partners. It was a pretty obvious statement that Valero remained strong even after the nearly $1 billion acquisition. It followed that up with fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on the last day of the month. It was good reading, with adjusted earnings of $7.37 per share in 2018, up from $4.96 in 2017. The biggest benefit came from the company's ability to use lower-priced feedstock from U.S. sources. Not surprisingly, Valero's stock rose sharply at the end of the month, which was the main driver of the monthly outperformance.