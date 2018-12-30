Why I Refuse to Give Up This One Thing While Saving for Retirement

I’m retiring on Aug. 1, 2029. That said, my nest egg isn’t where it should be, but travel is so important that I’m not willing to give it up to enrich my retirement funds.

That might sound crazy to you, but to me, it makes sense. Here’s why I’m not willing to give travel up — and why, if you’re in the same boat, you shouldn’t necessarily feel guilty doing the same.

Travel Refreshes and Reinvigorates Me

As a full-time employee in a high-stress job (law), travel allows me to unplug from my job and daily life. Even on the weekends, I sometimes read or respond to work emails. But when I travel, I leave it all behind. I am so focused on the trip that I get a break from thinking about what is happening at the office. I then return to the office refreshed and ready to tackle new projects.

I Experience New Foods and Cultures

I could go to a Thai restaurant to enjoy their cuisine, sure, but the experience is certainly more authentic when eaten from a street vendor in Thailand. Since I tend to ask lots of questions, I often learn about the history of a certain dish, too, and I appreciate the meal in a different way.

It’s not just the food, either. Locals often tell me the backstory of their traditions, which makes me look at a culture differently. It’s not something I could get out of a book or television show.

I Try New Things

We all have our daily routines. And a vacation allows you to try new things, breaking with those routines. In Belize, I swam with sharks — and this is coming from a person who could barely touch a shark at the Norfolk Aquarium. Travel encourages me to find out what I’m capable of doing.