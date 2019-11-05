Why Regenbogen AG's (FRA:RGB) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Regenbogen AG's (FRA:RGB) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Regenbogen's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 33.04. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Regenbogen:

P/E of 33.04 = €9.25 ÷ €0.28 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Regenbogen's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (32.5) for companies in the hospitality industry is roughly the same as Regenbogen's P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Regenbogen shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Regenbogen actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Regenbogen shrunk earnings per share by 13% over the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Regenbogen's Balance Sheet

Regenbogen has net debt equal to 40% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Regenbogen's P/E Ratio

Regenbogen has a P/E of 33.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 19.6. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.