Why Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Could Be Your Next Investment

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of RRL, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Regis Resources here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

RRL has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, RRL delivered an impressive double-digit return of 25%. Unsurprisingly, RRL surpassed the Metals and Mining industry return of 14%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. RRL's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that RRL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. RRL's has produced operating cash levels of 625x total debt over the past year, which implies that RRL's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

