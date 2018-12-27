Why Reliance Capital Limited (NSE:RELCAPITAL) Should Be In Your Portfolio

Over the past 10 years Reliance Capital Limited (NSE:RELCAPITAL) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company is currently worth ₹55b, and now yields roughly 5.1%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Reliance Capital should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Reliance Capital fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 11%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. RELCAPITAL has increased its DPS from ₹5.5 to ₹11 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

In terms of its peers, Reliance Capital produces a yield of 5.1%, which is high for Diversified Financial stocks.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Reliance Capital is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three important aspects you should look at:

