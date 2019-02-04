Why Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited’s (NSE:RIIL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we are going to look at Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (NSE:RIIL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure:

0.0066 = ₹25m ÷ (₹4.0b – ₹252m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure has an ROCE of 0.7%.

Is Reliance Industrial Infrastructure’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Oil and Gas industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Reliance Industrial Infrastructure compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

As we can see, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure currently has an ROCE of 0.7%, less than the 4.9% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure could be considered cyclical. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure.

Do Reliance Industrial Infrastructure’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.