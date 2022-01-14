Why has relief program for NJ homeowners hit financially during pandemic not yet launched?

David Alston shed 18 pounds skipping meals to save money while he waited six months for his delayed unemployment checks.

He depleted his $5,000 worth of savings and ran up $1,600 in debt on his cable bill before canceling the service.

But his biggest concern was falling thousands of dollars behind in property tax payments for the house where he lives, which his family bought 50 years ago in Iselin, a community of 3 square miles in Woodbridge Township.

“I’ll die first before I lose my parents’ home,” said Alston, 62.

To help homeowners across the country such as Alston survive the financial upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government set aside close to $10 billion in a “Homeowner Assistance Fund” tucked within the massive American Rescue Plan stimulus.

But nearly 10 months later, few states have launched application portals for the program, let alone passed out any checks designed to help low-income families cover mortgage and interest payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility payments and property taxes.

David Alston, 62, had problems obtaining money from unemployment and fell behind on his property tax payments for his Iselin home. Monday, January 10, 2022

The agency administering the $325 million fund in the Garden State — the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency — told NorthJersey.com that the U.S. Treasury Department has approved the plan New Jersey submitted back in August, but it will still be weeks before the program's portal is open to the public.

“We anticipate providing more information in a formal announcement in the coming weeks, which will ensure that homeowners are able to collect relevant documents and begin engaging with contracted housing counselors for application assistance prior to the portal opening,” said Jonathan Sternesky, manager of policy and legislative affairs at the agency.

To view the required documents for New Jersey's upcoming application, click here.

Across the Hudson River, New York opened applications on Jan. 3 for homeowners to apply through its program, offering up to $50,000 in no-interest, forgivable loans from a $539 million pot.

New Jersey imagined a program that would offer homeowners financially hit by the pandemic and making below 150% of their county’s median income up to $35,000 so families won’t lose their homes, according to a June planning document.

'Nobody is talking about people like me'

While relief for renters and landlords moved quickly — New Jersey had passed out more than $500 million in rental assistance by the beginning of January — homeowners looking for help with their bills have not had the same support.

Those with federally backed mortgages could delay or reduce mortgage payments, but homeowners with other lenders were at the mercy of their banks, which may not have offered forbearance. If they did, many lenders required homeowners to make up all the missed payments in one lump sum at the end of the protection period, an unfeasible option for families in distress.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced an agreement that more than 100 financial institutions would offer forbearance and manageable repayment plans, but it was not a requirement with teeth, made through executive order or a bill in the Legislature.

Those protections didn’t affect people like Alston, who owns his home outright. His property taxes are the problem in a state with the highest property taxes in the country.

And families in his situation are still at risk of losing their homes.

If a homeowner doesn’t pay property taxes by their town’s deadline — typically the end of the year — investors could bid on the home’s tax sale certificate, essentially the taxes a homeowner owes the town.

The winning investor pays the town the balance on the property taxes owed and can collect up to 18% interest from the property owner. This process is designed to allow municipalities to continue receiving tax revenue so they can pay for schools, roads, parks and other public services as budgeted.

If after two years the property owner doesn’t pay back the owed taxes, penalties and interest, the lienholder can file for foreclosure and obtain the title and own the home for the price of the taxes paid. The previous homeowner is left without equity, unlike in a traditional foreclosure.

Tax lien sales are only tracked individually by municipalities, so the scope of struggling property owners can be difficult to discern. One measure is looking at properties in tax lien foreclosure — these reflect the owners who did not pay their property taxes for two years or more.

In 2021, 25,072 properties — both residential and business — were in tax lien foreclosure in New Jersey, according to data reported by municipal tax assessors to the Department of Community Affairs. The number has stayed relatively steady in the past two years, with 24,731 foreclosures reported in 2019 and 25,312 in 2020.

“I feel like I hear about all of this help for renters, but nobody is talking about people like me,” Alston said. “There are more of us. New Jersey is an expensive state.”

'It's still accruing'

When Alston’s aging mother, a Newark schoolteacher for 35 years, developed dementia, Alston had to dip into her life savings to pay for home health aides. After two years, the roughly $271,000 that would have been his inheritance was gone.

After she died in 2019, Alston inherited the three-bedroom home in which he grew up as a teenager. Emerald green carpeting covers the floors, an improvement he had made to make his mother more comfortable, along with a stairlift — a folded chair that waits at the bottom of six stairs to help his seated mom glide up the next level. Metallic frames and loose photos sit atop a wooden piano, including a high school photo of his mother smiling in a white dress, her hair parted crisply down the middle.

David Alston, 62, is shown in the bedroom of his Iselin home. Alston lost his job and fell behind on property tax bills. With problems obtaining money from unemployment a lien was issued for the property. Monday, January 10, 2022

The home filled with memories of Alston's childhood never felt as if it was at risk — until the pandemic struck. A school bus driver, he lost his hours when the school switched to online learning to stem the spread of the contagious COVID virus.

Complications and delays with unemployment depleted his bank account, and he had to prioritize what he could afford to pay for. He took a temporary job driving for a funeral home, but quit after becoming injured loading and unloading caskets from the truck, adding more headaches for his unemployment claim.

A quarter here, another quarter there, and the debt of the property tax payments he skipped added up.

Woodbridge placed a lien on the home. Alston got another driving job that came with a pay bump, which helped him pay off the roughly $1,200 lien for his property tax and sewer bill.

But he still owes about $9,000 in taxes, interest and penalties, Alston estimates, and is contributing $700 to $800 a month at a time. Meanwhile, new quarterly tax bills of $1,936 continue to arrive. While he paid off his lien, if he hasn't paid his outstanding taxes by Woodbridge’s summer deadline, he risks another lien.

“The worst part is it’s still accruing … as you’re catching up on old taxes, new interest and taxes are being added to that,” Alston said.

His frustration building, in the summer of 2020 Alston gathered his bills for cable, as well as PSE&G gas and water bills, adding up to roughly $400, and mailed the invoices to the governor via certified letter.

“Why are we still getting bills if we’re not getting the money through unemployment to pay them?” Alston said. “I see Murphy worked for Goldman Sachs, and his net worth, so I said, ‘You got the money. I can’t get my money, but I’ve been working for 40 years.' ”

Murphy did not pay Alston’s bills. But Alston did get the return receipt back in the mail, a “PM” noted in pen in the signature field, acknowledging receipt.

