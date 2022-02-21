Here’s Why You Should Remain Confident in Your Visa (V) Stake

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Global Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) and discussed its stance on the firm. Visa Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based financial services company with a $495.5 billion market capitalization. Visa delivered a 5.59% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 10.27%. The stock closed at $228.82 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Global Growth has to say about Visa Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Visa is also experiencing COVID-related pressures, primarily due to rolling lockdowns and the fact that international travel is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. The lack of travel relative to before the pandemic has specifically impacted Visa’s cross-border business, which represents roughly 10% of payment volume, but approximately 25% of gross revenues. Like Autodesk, how the near-term unfolds is hard to predict, but we are confident that international travel will return eventually.

At less than 30x earnings, we don’t think we’re paying much for this eventuality. Further, despite continued advances in fintech and the increased popularity of cryptocurrencies, Visa and MasterCard continue to invest to protect and even expand their competitive advantages. Fintech remains a dynamic space, but we continue to believe that Visa and Mastercard’s scale and “network of networks” approach provides both companies a formidable competitive position within the payments ecosystem. We expect mid-teens or greater earnings per share growth for many years to come."

Our calculations show that Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) ranks 8th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. V was in 143 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 162 funds in the previous quarter. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) delivered an 11.59% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Visa in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Greystone Capital: “RCI Hospitality (RICK) is One of the Cheapest Stocks in the Entire Restaurant Universe”

    Greystone Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, returns for separate accounts managed by Greystone Capital ranged from +3.6% to -14.5%. The median account return was -10.8%, net of fees. The median account return for […]

  • Australia welcomes back international tourists, business travelers after nearly 2 years

    Vaccinated travelers were greeted at Sydney’s airport by jubilant well-wishers waving toy koalas and favorite Australian foods including Tim Tams chocolate cookies and jars of Vegemite spread.

  • Is it Time to Trim Your Meta Platforms (FB) Position?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Mom petitions businesses to become more inclusive

    Chillicothe mom petitions businesses to become more inclusive to her autistic son

  • Photographer Hugo Comte Launches Limited Capsule, Dear Nikita

    Hugo Comte, the photographer known for his work with Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and more, has teamed up...

  • Popular Payment App Sounds a Warning About Consumer Spending

    Since mid-2021, consumer spending has generally been strong, and that's actually led to an extreme uptick in prices. Is consumer spending heading for a decline? In early February, PayPal executives issued a warning during the company's earnings call that consumer spending is about to decline, and possibly in an extreme manner.

  • ‘Downfall’ documentary casts the tale of Boeing’s 737 MAX debacle as tech tragedy

    The missteps traced in “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” — Netflix’s new documentary about Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jet — are the stuff of Greek tragedy. Under the direction of filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of Robert F. Kennedy, “Downfall” recounts how the aerospace giant cut corners in a race to compete against Airbus, and pressed mightily to minimize the known problems with a computerized flight control system that was capable of causing the 737 MAX to go into a fatal dive. The

  • Is 65 a Good Age to Claim Social Security?

    You can sign up for Social Security as soon as you turn 62, but you may have heard that signing up that early can permanently shrink your checks. For decades after Social Security's inception, 65 was considered full retirement age (FRA). Starting earlier than this shrunk your checks, while delaying benefits past this age increased them until you reached the maximum benefit at 70.

  • Polen Capital: “Adidas (ADDYY) Could Grow Earnings at a High Teens Rate From 2021-2025”

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Really Consider Buying DocuSign (DOCU) Shares

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • New Peloton CEO describes what went wrong at the company: 'They spent money on things that they shouldn't have'

    New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also told NYT's DealBook that the pandemic darling "got caught up in the vision thing at the expense of getting real."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.