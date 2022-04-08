Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your JPMorgan (JPM) Stake

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The strongest contributions came from the IT, health care, industrials, and materials sectors. The communication services sector was the sole detractor. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1968, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a New York, New York-based investment banking company with a $388.2 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Jamie Dimon. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) delivered a -16.96% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -15.23%. The stock closed at $131.49 per share on April 06, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy has to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Our energy and financials holdings kept pace in the 2021 rally. In financials, JPMorgan benefited from strong economic growth, a rise in Treasury yields, and a benign credit environment."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) ranks 17th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was in 107 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 101 funds in the previous quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) delivered a -20.56% return in the past 3 months.

Earlier this month, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.