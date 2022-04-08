Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your JPMorgan (JPM) Stake

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The strongest contributions came from the IT, health care, industrials, and materials sectors. The communication services sector was the sole detractor. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1968, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a New York, New York-based investment banking company with a $388.2 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Jamie Dimon. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) delivered a -16.96% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -15.23%. The stock closed at $131.49 per share on April 06, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments Large Cap Value Strategy has to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Our energy and financials holdings kept pace in the 2021 rally. In financials, JPMorgan benefited from strong economic growth, a rise in Treasury yields, and a benign credit environment."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) ranks 17th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was in 107 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 101 funds in the previous quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) delivered a -20.56% return in the past 3 months.

Earlier this month, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

    Big U.S. banks are expected to show a sharp decline in first quarter earnings from a year ago, when they benefited from exceptionally strong dealmaking and trading, and funds set aside for loan losses being released. Net income for the six biggest U.S. banks will be down about 35% from a year earlier, according to analyst estimates from Refinitiv I/B/E/S. Investment banking revenues stalled after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. The quarter will be challenging for the biggest banks, according to analyst Christopher McGratty of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

  • Should You Consider Buying OneMain (OMF) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “All Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy had a positive absolute return for the fourth quarter but underperformed the benchmark Russell 3000 Value Index. On an absolute basis, the Strategy […]

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • Fed will tip U.S. economy ‘into a recession by the end of next year’: Deutsche Bank economist

    Deutsche Bank Securities Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the Deustsche Bank is the first major bank to call for a recession in 2023 as the Fed pivots to fighting inflation.

  • 2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    A more expensive stock may have a higher dividend payout, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a better dividend stock. If a lower-priced stock has a higher yield than the more expensive one, it can deliver more dividend income for the same dollar amount invested. Let's take a closer look at two high-yield dividend stocks that you can buy for under $50 per share.

  • Is Qualcomm (QCOM) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 […]

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    If your goal is to continue to making money during retirement without doing a thing, this is a good place to start.

  • Inflation cushioned by bigger bank accounts: Bank of America Institute

    Inflation is hitting consumers' wallets, but they have an important cushion — healthy bank accounts. That's according to new data from the Bank of America Institute.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • The Worst Is Still to Come for These 2 Crashing Stocks

    Buying on the dip can lead to some solid long-term gains for investors. But in many cases, a stock is down for good reasons, and investors are better off ignoring that company rather than investing in it and inheriting all the problems that come with it.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.69, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day.