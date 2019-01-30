Why We Like Remsons Industries Limited’s (NSE:REMSONSIND) 27% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Remsons Industries Limited (NSE:REMSONSIND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Remsons Industries:

0.27 = ₹58m ÷ (₹778m – ₹482m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Remsons Industries has an ROCE of 27%.

See our latest analysis for Remsons Industries

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Is Remsons Industries’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Remsons Industries’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 17% average in the Auto Components industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Remsons Industries’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Remsons Industries’s ROCE appears to be 27%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 6.1%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

NSEI:REMSONSIND Last Perf January 30th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Remsons Industries has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Remsons Industries’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Remsons Industries has total assets of ₹778m and current liabilities of ₹482m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 62% of its total assets. Remsons Industries boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.