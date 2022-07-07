  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Rep. Liz Cheney had a front-row seat at Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Cheney
    Liz Cheney
    American politician
  • Dick Cheney
    Dick Cheney
    46th Vice President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney, the Republican congresswoman from Wyoming who has attacked President Donald Trump relentlessly for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, watched President Joe Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony from the front row Thursday.

Cheney accepted a White House invitation. Her congressional office said she attended because of a longtime friendship with former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., one of 17 recipients of the prestigious Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, and a fellow citizen of the Cowboy State.

"Senator Al Simpson is a principled leader and his service to Wyoming and our nation is unmatched," Cheney said in a tweet. "He is most deserving of this honor and I am honored to call him friend."

More: 'Domestic threat:' Liz Cheney says Republicans must abandon Donald Trump

Sen. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to award the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW421
Sen. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony to award the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW421

It's typically unheard of for a Republican lawmaker in the middle of a bruising primary fight to be seen at a high-profile White House event of a Democratic president. But Cheney, vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, is an exception.

As she seeks a fourth-term to represent Wyoming's sole seat in Congress, Cheney is at odds with most of the Republican Party – and a sudden hero to many liberals – warning last week that "Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution."

Cheney sat next to Rep. Debbie Wassermann Schultz, D-Fla., former chairwoman of the Democratic Party, in the front row which was reserved for elected officials.

Sen. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., talks with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., as they arrive to attend a ceremony to award the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, former Sen. Joe in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW403
Sen. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., talks with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., as they arrive to attend a ceremony to award the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, former Sen. Joe in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW403

Before the East Room ceremony got underway, Cheney chatted with former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, the one-time vice presidential running mate of Al Gore who lost the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush and Cheney's father, Dick Cheney.

In her primary election, Liz Cheney could benefit from the support of Democrats. Simpson, who served as a U.S. senator in Wyoming from 1979 to 1997, told USA TODAY last year that he believes Wyoming Democrats crossing over and voting in the GOP primary could lead to a Liz Cheney victory.

More: Rep. Liz Cheney faces off against Trump-endorsed challenger in Wyoming GOP primary debate

But Cheney, who has burned connections with many Republicans, faces an uphill fight to win the party's nomination again in the heavily Republican state against Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman. Several polls have shown Hagerman ahead significantly over Cheney and Trump carried Wyoming in the 2020 election with 70% of the vote.

Former U.S. Joe Lieberman speaks with Rep. Liz Cheney at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients,
Former U.S. Joe Lieberman speaks with Rep. Liz Cheney at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients,

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump critic Liz Cheney attends White House Medal of Freedom ceremony

Recommended Stories

  • Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia criminal probe

    Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia criminal probe

  • Analyst: Johnson went sooner than many expected

    A senior analyst from the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank reviewed a hectic day in British politics as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation. (July 7)

  • Biden’s court commission appointees: We told you so on expanding the court

    No one expects him to actually embrace the idea. They just want him to not stand against it.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams's aide robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: report

    A member of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' advance team was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to reports.

  • Eric Greitens’ attorney objects to deposition ahead of hearing over abuse allegations

    An effort to get former Gov. Eric Greitens on the record about allegations of child and spousal abuse before a public trial next week may not succeed.

  • Christian Bale says people "laughed" at him for his serious approach to Batman

    You’re laughing. Christian Bale is trying to do a gritty big screen adaptation of Batman, and you’re laughing. However, Bale is the one who got the last laugh, as he not only enjoyed superhuman success with Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but he also–yes–lived long enough to see himself become the villain in Thor: Love And Thunder.

  • January 6 panel to hold prime time hearing next Thursday -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching a broad television audience during prime viewing hours. Some committee members, including Republican Representative Liz Cheney, have argued that former President Donald Trump should be held criminally liable for allegedly encouraging the attack on the Capitol by his supporters, in which several people died.

  • Michigan panel wants details on Great Lakes oil tunnel plan

    A Michigan regulatory panel said Thursday that it needs more information about safety risks before it can rule on Enbridge Energy's plan to extend an oil pipeline through a tunnel beneath a waterway linking two of the Great Lakes. The state Public Service Commission voted 3-0 to seek further details about the potential for explosions and fires involving electrical equipment during construction of the tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The commission's approval would be required for Enbridge to replace two existing Line 5 pipes in the straits, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, with a new segment that would run through the proposed underground tunnel.

  • Commentary: George Kliavkoff got burned by USC and UCLA. Now he's chasing a Pac-12 miracle

    In the rapid-changing world of college football, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is now tasked with saving a conference in danger of folding.

  • Canada to send 39 armored vehicles to Ukraine this summer

    Canada will send 39 General Dynamics-made armored vehicles to Ukraine later this summer to help Kyiv in its defense against the Russian invasion, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday. The so-called armoured combat support vehicle, made at a General Dynamics plant based in London, Ontario, can be used as ambulances, maintenance and recovery vehicles, or to carry troops. The fleet to be sent, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the end the NATO summit in Madrid last week, is part of a C$500 million military support for Ukraine outlined in Canada's budget in April.

  • Rafael Nadal’s withdraw from Wimbledon shocks tennis fans

    Rafael Nadal announced hes withdrawing from Wimbledon ahead of his semifinal match due to an abdominal tear. Heres how the tennis world is reacting.

  • Cameron Norrie's plan to dethrone Novak Djokovic

    Beating world No3 Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon is up there with the toughest tasks in tennis. He has lost only 10 times at the All England Club, compared with 87 victories - the second most of all time.

  • Mick Mulvaney says he would not vote for 'damaged' Trump in a Republican primary

    On CNN Tonight Wednesday, former White House Chief of Staff under former President Trump, Mick Mulvaney, said he would not support his former boss in a Republican primary. Mulvaney has urged fellow Republicans to pay attention to the January 6 Committee hearings, and believes Trump could be in trouble. “What you’re seeing I think is folks, especially in my party, are looking at Donald Trump as damaged,” Mulvaney said, “and something that might weigh down the party going into the midterms and into 2024.” Asked about possibly supporting Trump, Mulvaney said, “In a primary? No. Keep in mind I got a lot of friends who are running. I’m not gonna tell you who I would vote for, but there’s a lot of folks who I think would be a better candidate than Donald Trump in a Republican primary.” Mulvaney went on to list several prominent Republicans who he believes are better suited for the presidency. “I served in the state legislature with Tim Scott. Ron DeSantis and I played on the congressional baseball team together. Nikki Haley was my governor. Mike Pompeo and I served in the cabinet together. These are all my friends,” Mulvaney said. “Mike Pence and I go back 12 years. So, no, I don’t have a favorite dog in the fight, I just think that it would be healthy for the party to have really good candidates run against Trump in 2024.”

  • Tamir Rice shooting: Officer Timothy Loehmann resigns from Pennsylvania police department after family outcry

    Police officer Timothy Loehmann, who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, resigned only a few hours after he was hired at a local Pennsylvania police station.

  • Co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Break Down How Their 'Crazy' Season Worked

    "I don't think we would have had it any other way," Gabby Windey tells PEOPLE about teaming up with Rachel Recchia for the latest season of The Bachelorette, which premieres Monday on ABC

  • Biden administration proposes requiring states to set tailpipe emissions targets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday announced it is proposing to require that state transportation agencies set new targets for reducing tailpipe emissions on the national highway system. The department's Federal Highway Administration told Reuters states will have flexibility "to set targets that work for their respective climate change policies and other policy priorities, so long as they are in line with the net-zero goals by 2050 set forth in this rule." President Joe Biden has set a U.S. target of achieving a 50% to 52% reduction from 2005 levels of economy-wide net greenhouse gas pollution in 2030 in a step toward reaching net-zero emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050.

  • Fact check: 2021 video of Sen. Lindsey Graham being heckled at airport resurfaces

    Graham was not heckled at a DC airport after announcing his support for recent gun control legislation. The video is from January 2021.

  • 'Jersey' unsure: Reality stars have gotten older, and (gulp) I guess that means I have too

    A "Jersey Shore" reboot? A "Hills" reboot? Writer Erin Jensen can't help but wonder, "Is my youth being given the boot?"

  • California cop arrested for DUI in marked patrol car, police say. He was passed out

    A resident found the officer asleep in the cruiser, police say. Here’s what’s next in the case.

  • Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Wimbledon Semifinals After Suffering an Abdominal Injury

    “I have a tear in the muscle in the abdominal … It's obvious that if I keep going, the injury gonna be worse and worse,” the tennis legend said