Why Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$10.29 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$7.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Repay Holdings' current trading price of US$7.73 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Repay Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Repay Holdings Still Cheap?

Repay Holdings appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Repay Holdings’s ratio of 53.22x is above its peer average of 26.41x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the IT industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Repay Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Repay Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Repay Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe RPAY is currently trading above its peers, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RPAY for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Repay Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

